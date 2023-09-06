22nd Century (XXII) Begins Strategic Review of Tobacco Assets

22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII has announced the initiation of a comprehensive review process to evaluate strategic alternatives for its tobacco assets in a strategic move aimed at maximizing shareholder value. This pivotal decision comes after thorough consultation with financial and legal advisors.



The strategic alternatives being considered encompass a wide range of strategic, operational and financial options. These alternatives include potential business combinations, asset sales, licensing agreements, alternate financing strategies and various other options.



The driving force behind this strategic pivot is the belief that the current market capitalization of 22nd Century Group does not accurately reflect the true value of its assets or their long-term growth potential. Nora Sullivan, chair of the board of 22nd Century, stated, "After extensive discussion, our Board has determined that the best way to maximize value for shareholders is to comprehensively evaluate the Company's strategic alternatives."



Central to the company's portfolio are its innovative VLN tobacco harm reduction products, which have received the prestigious Modified Risk Tobacco Product designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This designation underscores 22nd Century's pioneering role in the realm of combustible tobacco products that aim to reduce harm.



To guide and support the transformative endeavor, 22nd Century has engaged TD Cowen as an advisor for the review of strategic alternatives. It's important to note that while this process holds great promise, there is no assurance that it will result in any specific transaction or outcome.



As of now, the company has not established a specific timeline for the conclusion of the review process. Moreover, 22nd Century does not intend to disclose developments until its board of directors approves a specific transaction, concludes the review, or determines that further disclosure is warranted.

22nd Century Group, a leading agricultural biotechnology company, is embarking on a strategic journey to unlock the full potential of its tobacco assets. This reflects the company's steadfast commitment to delivering long-term value to its shareholders.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) have plunged 88.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 3.5%.

