22nd Century Group (XXII) Price Target Increased by 30.94% to 41.93

The average one-year price target for 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) has been revised to 41.93 / share. This is an increase of 30.94% from the prior estimate of 32.02 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.36 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18,528.25% from the latest reported closing price of 0.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in 22nd Century Group. This is a decrease of 131 owner(s) or 71.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XXII is 0.01%, an increase of 23.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 93.76% to 1,955K shares. The put/call ratio of XXII is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,085K shares representing 19.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,133K shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,172K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XXII by 53.12% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 1,370K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XXII by 30.54% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 1,095K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XXII by 27.31% over the last quarter.

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 828K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,216K shares, representing a decrease of 46.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XXII by 60.71% over the last quarter.

22nd Century Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

22nd Century is a plant biotechnology company focused on technology which allows it to decrease the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and modify the levels of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The Company's primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking. The Company's primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop proprietary hemp strains for important new medicines and agricultural crops.

