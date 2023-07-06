News & Insights

22nd Century Group (XXII) Price Target Increased by 17534.15% to 737.46

July 06, 2023 — 07:24 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) has been revised to 737.46 / share. This is an increase of 17,534.15% from the prior estimate of 4.18 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 1,181.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19,513.30% from the latest reported closing price of 3.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in 22nd Century Group. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 7.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XXII is 0.01%, a decrease of 57.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.67% to 44,659K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XXII / 22nd Century Group Inc Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,085K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,755K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,589K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,447K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XXII by 19.50% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,172K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 1,544K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing an increase of 22.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XXII by 3.17% over the last quarter.

22nd Century Group Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

22nd Century is a plant biotechnology company focused on technology which allows it to decrease the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and modify the levels of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The Company's primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking. The Company's primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop proprietary hemp strains for important new medicines and agricultural crops.



