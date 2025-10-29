22nd Century Group (XXII) Price Target Increased by 40.00% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for 22nd Century Group (NasdaqCM:XXII) has been revised to $7.14 / share. This is an increase of 40.00% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 346.25% from the latest reported closing price of $1.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in 22nd Century Group. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 27.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XXII is 0.00%, an increase of 131.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 86.88% to 33K shares. The put/call ratio of XXII is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Anson Funds Management holds 33K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Group One Trading holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

