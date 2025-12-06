22nd Century Group (XXII) Price Target Increased by 28.57% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for 22nd Century Group (NasdaqCM:XXII) has been revised to $9.18 / share. This is an increase of 28.57% from the prior estimate of $7.14 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 766.04% from the latest reported closing price of $1.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in 22nd Century Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XXII is 0.00%, an increase of 83.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 634.88% to 244K shares. The put/call ratio of XXII is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRW Securities holds 144K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company.

Anson Funds Management holds 98K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 66.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XXII by 58.01% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 95.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XXII by 354.75% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 88.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XXII by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.