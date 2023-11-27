News & Insights

Markets
XXII

22nd Century Group To Sell Hemp/Cannabis Franchise

November 27, 2023 — 08:45 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) said it has reached an agreement to sell substantially all of its GVB Biopharma or "GVB" hemp/cannabis operations to Specialty Acquisition Corporation, a Nevada corporation, an entity affiliated with current GVB employees.

Terms of the transaction include a cash payment to the company of $1 million at closing of the saleand a 12% secured promissory note for $1.25 million issued by the Buyer and payable through six equal monthly installments of principal and accrued interest commencing the fourth calendar month after the Closing.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the sale to further deleverage its balance sheet.

The sale is expected to close in early December 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XXII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.