22nd Century Group Names Hugh Kinsman As CFO

(RTTNews) - Agricultural biotechnology firm 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) announced Thursday the appointment of Hugh Kinsman as Chief Financial Officer. Kinsman is currently CFO of GVB Biopharma, which 22nd Century acquired effective May 13, 2022.

Kinsman has extensive experience as a senior executive in roles ranging from acting CFO of a publicly-traded battery manufacturer with operations in the U.S., Switzerland, and Italy to the CFO of West World Media, a private data aggregation company that was acquired for $60 million.

He also worked at GE Capital where he oversaw over a billion dollars in infrastructure, energy, and communications investments. He began his career at Asher & Company, CPAs (now BDO).

