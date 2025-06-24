22nd Century Group to Launch New Pinnacle VLN and Moist Snuff Products Across 1,700 Stores in 27 States

22nd Century Group launches new Pinnacle VLN and moist snuff products in over 1,700 stores across 27 states.

Quiver AI Summary

22nd Century Group, Inc. has announced the launch of new Pinnacle VLN and moist snuff products in over 1,700 convenience stores across 27 states, following an update to its manufacturing and marketing agreement with a major c-store chain. This includes two new low nicotine Pinnacle VLN® cigarette products alongside two moist snuff flavors, set to roll out in late summer and fall 2025, pending state approvals. CEO Larry Firestone emphasized the success of the Pinnacle brand in conventional products due to strong marketing efforts, and the company aims to replicate that success for the new items. The products will be manufactured at 22nd Century's North Carolina facility, which specializes in reduced nicotine tobacco blends.

Potential Positives

Launch of four new Pinnacle SKUs, including two in the low nicotine product category, demonstrating the company's commitment to nicotine harm reduction.

Expansion of Pinnacle product availability to over 1,700 stores across 27 states, potentially increasing market penetration and brand visibility.

Production of new products using proprietary VLN® tobacco strains, indicating innovation and differentiation in the tobacco market.

Potential Negatives

Potential regulatory approvals for the new products may delay their market entry, impacting sales and revenue projections.

Dependence on a single top-5 c-store chain for distribution poses a significant risk; any changes in the relationship could adversely affect sales.

Marketing and awareness efforts are heavily reliant on the convenience store chain, which may limit the company's control over brand visibility and customer reach.

FAQ

What new products are being launched by 22nd Century Group?

22nd Century Group is launching four new Pinnacle SKUs, including two low nicotine VLN® cigarettes and two moist snuff flavors.

In how many states will the new Pinnacle products be available?

The new Pinnacle products will be available in 27 states across over 1,700 stores.

When will sales for the new products begin?

Sales for the new Pinnacle products are expected to start in late summer and early fall of 2025.

What is the significance of the VLN® cigarette?

The VLN® cigarette contains 95% less nicotine, providing smokers with a lower nicotine alternative.

How does 22nd Century Group support its product distribution?

22nd Century Group utilizes national-scale distribution agreements to ensure compliance and efficient product delivery to retailers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$XXII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $XXII stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Launching New Pinnacle VLN and Moist Snuff Products in More Than 1,700 Stores Across 27 States









MOCKSVILLE, N.C., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), the only tobacco products company that is leading the fight against nicotine by offering smokers a choice about their nicotine consumption, today announced major updates to its Pinnacle product manufacturing and marketing agreement with its top-5 c-store chain customer, including the launch of four new Pinnacle SKUs, including two in the low nicotine product category. The agreement includes a merchandising agreement to potentially expand the availability of Pinnacle products to include other retail and c-store chains.





"We are very excited to launch our second partner VLN



®



product and branded moist snuff products, leveraging the well-known Pinnacle brand sold at one of the largest convenience store chains in the U.S.," stated Larry Firestone, 22nd Century Group Chief Executive Officer. "Pinnacle’s conventional cigarette and cigarillo products have built a strong sales track record with consumers, owing to extensive marketing and awareness directed by the chain and a compelling value proposition for adult smokers. We believe Pinnacle branded products in the VLN



®



and moist snuff categories can see similar success with customers at this c-store chain’s more than 1,700 stores.”





The new agreement includes two partner VLN products, Pinnacle VLN



®



Gold cigarettes and Pinnacle Menthol VLN



®



cigarettes which will be sold at approximately 1,700 stores across 27 states. Sales to customers are expected to begin in late summer and early fall of 2025, with stocking orders in advance, as state approvals are secured.













Additionally, two SKUs of Pinnacle moist snuff products, straight and wintergreen flavors, are expected to begin sales across the c-store’s network in the second half of 2025 as state regulatory approvals are secured.













22nd Century Group provides the trademarked Pinnacle brand name, manufacturing services and predicate tobacco blend for Pinnacle’s conventional products that were launched in 2023, as well as distribution to the retail stores and state tax stamp compliance through its national-scale distribution agreements. Similarly, the new partner branded Pinnacle VLN



®



cigarettes will be produced at 22nd Century’s manufacturing operations in North Carolina using proprietary VLN



®



tobacco strains and distributed across the chain through these distribution channels. Pinnacle cigarillo products are produced using a third-party model and distributed by 22nd Century, with Pinnacle moist snuff products expected to use a similar approach.







About 22nd Century Group, Inc.







22nd Century Group is the pioneering nicotine harm reduction company in the tobacco industry enabling smokers to take control of their nicotine consumption.





We created our flagship product, the VLN



®



cigarette, to give traditional cigarette smokers an authentic and familiar alternative that helps them



take control of their nicotine consumption



. VLN



®



cigarettes have 95% less nicotine than the traditional cigarette and have been proven to allow consumers to greatly reduce their nicotine consumption. Instead of offering new ways of delivering nicotine to smokers, we offer smokers the option to take control of their nicotine consumption and make informed and more productive choices, including the choice to avoid addictive levels of nicotine altogether.





Our wholly owned subsidiaries include a leading cigarette manufacturer that produces all VLN



®



products and provides turnkey contract manufacturing for other tobacco brands both domestically and internationally. The 60,000 square foot facility in Mocksville, North Carolina has the capacity to produce more than 45 million cartons of combustible tobacco products annually with additional space for expansion.





Our proprietary reduced nicotine tobacco blends are made possible by comprehensive and patented technologies that regulate nicotine biosynthesis activities in the tobacco plant, resulting in full flavor and high yield with 95% less nicotine. Our extensive patent portfolio has been developed to ensure we have the only low nicotine combustible cigarette in the United States and critical international markets.





VLN



®



is a registered trademark of 22nd Century Limited LLC.





Learn more at



xxiicentury.com



, on



X (formerly Twitter)



, on



LinkedIn



, and on



YouTube



.





Learn more about VLN



®



at



tryvln.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our full year business outlook. Forward-looking statements typically contain terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding (i) our cost reduction initiatives, (ii) our expectations regarding regulatory enforcement, including our ability to receive an exemption from new regulations, (iii) our financial and operating performance and (iv) our expectations for our business interruption insurance claim. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 20, 2025, and in the Company’s Quarterly Report filed on May 13, 2025. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Investor Relations & Media Contact







Matt Kreps





Investor Relations





22nd Century Group







mkreps@xxiicentury.com







214-597-8200



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.