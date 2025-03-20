22nd Century Group, Inc. Unveils 2025 Growth Strategy and Announces First VLN® Partner Brand with Smoker Friendly

22nd Century Group announces a new growth strategy and VLN® partner brands, while reporting decreased revenues for 2024.

22nd Century Group, Inc. has launched its 2025 growth strategy, focusing on leveraging internal and external brand assets across various categories. The company reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, noting a decrease in net revenues to $4.0 million and an operating loss of $4.1 million. Despite these challenges, significant progress was made with the introduction of a new VLN® branding, set for shipment in Q2 2025, and the announcement of its first VLN® partner brand with Smoker Friendly. A five-year expanded license agreement with Smoker Friendly was also signed, which includes several new product launches. The company claims that its VLN® cigarette is compliant with the FDA’s proposed nicotine yield standard. Chairman and CEO Larry Firestone emphasized that 2025 marks a transformative year for the company, focusing on profitable contracts and the relaunch of reduced nicotine products.

Potential Positives

Launch of new VLN® branding and packaging, set for shipment in Q2 2025, indicating a commitment to product innovation and market presence.



First VLN® partner brand established with Smoker Friendly, ready for shipment in Q2 2025, showcasing successful partnerships to expand brand reach.



Compliance with the FDA’s proposed new tobacco product standard for nicotine yield, positioning VLN® as a leading product in the reduced nicotine market.



Significant reduction in net loss from continuing operations year-over-year, demonstrating effective cost management and a potential turnaround in financial performance.

Potential Negatives

Net revenues decreased by 45.4% year-over-year, indicating significant challenges in sales performance.

Gross profit reflected a loss of $1.3 million, worsening from a loss of $0.6 million, which could signal ongoing profitability issues.

Overall net loss increased to $4.2 million, compared to a loss of $3.6 million in the previous quarter, raising concerns about financial stability and management effectiveness.

FAQ

What is 22nd Century Group's new growth strategy for 2025?

22nd Century Group launched a growth strategy leveraging internal and external brand assets across multiple categories.

When will the new VLN® products be available?

The new VLN® products are ready for shipment in the second quarter of 2025.

Who are 22nd Century Group's first VLN® partner brands?

The first VLN® partner brand announced is Smoker Friendly, with additional brands currently in discussions.

What were the financial results for 2024?

Net revenues for 2024 were $24.4 million, a decrease from $32.2 million in 2023.

How does VLN® contribute to nicotine harm reduction?

VLN® products contain 95% less nicotine, offering smokers a choice to reduce their nicotine consumption.

$XXII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $XXII stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MOCKSVILLE, N.C., March 20, 2025



22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a tobacco products company that is leading the fight against nicotine dependence and believes smokers should have a choice about their nicotine consumption, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2024, and provided an update on recent business highlights.







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results



(compared to Third Quarter 2024, except as noted)





All figures reported below reflect continuing operations, excluding discontinued operations related to the sale and exit of the Company’s hemp/cannabis business in late 2023.







Net revenues decreased sequentially to $4.0 million, compared to $5.9 million.



Gross profit (loss) was $(1.3) million, compared to $(0.6) million.



Operating loss increased to $4.1 million, compared to $3.4 million.



Net loss increased to $4.2 million, compared to $3.6 million.



Adjusted EBITDA loss was $3.9 million, from a loss of $3.2 million.



Ended fiscal 2024 with net debt of $3.3 million.









Recent Business Highlights









Launched new VLN



branding, ready for shipment in the second quarter 2025, including a new logo, packaging and marketing plan.



Announced first VLN



partner brand with Smoker Friendly, ready for shipment in the second quarter of 2025.



Progressed in securing additional VLN



partner brands, working toward a new reduced nicotine content product category.



Signed a new five-year expanded license and manufacturing agreement with Smoker Friendly, covering 11 existing products and eight new premium products to be launched.



Announced compliance with the FDA’s proposed new tobacco product standard for nicotine yield, which cites VLN



from 22nd Century as the only combustible cigarette on the market that currently meets the new standard of a maximum nicotine level of 0.7 mg/g in cigarettes.











“Our 2024 results demonstrate a challenging but transformative year as we worked our turnaround plan and reset almost all aspects of our business. We are starting 2025 with a new base focused on growth across all of our revenue lines. Our contract manufacturing business begins the year with profitable contracts, and we have begun the relaunch of our reduced nicotine VLN



cigarette business that will encompass both our branded VLN



products as well as private label partner VLN



products,” said Larry Firestone, Chairman and CEO. “We are excited for 2025 as this is really a new start of 22nd Century Group, Inc., and are looking forward to shaping our future around our current strategy.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 - Discussion of Product Line Net Revenues









Cigarette net revenues were $3.3 million, decreased from $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2024 reflecting a shift in overall product mix and pricing between domestic and export sales. Q4 2024 cigarette carton volumes increased to 228 thousand compared to 156 thousand in the third quarter of 2024.



Filtered cigars net revenues decreased to $0.8 million, compared to $1.7 million in the immediately preceding quarter, reflecting lower volumes as the Company completed last time buy orders under terminated contract manufacturing agreements.



Cigarillo distribution net revenues were negligible in the fourth quarter compared to $0.2 million in the preceding quarter.



VLN



cigarette net revenues were $(0.1) million in the fourth quarter, reflective of rebate and marketing incentives for product already in distribution. The Company has announced new branding for its VLN



products, which will be ready for shipment in the second quarter 2025, as well as its first partner brand VLN



products with its existing customer Smoker Friendly. Additional partner brand agreements are in progress as part of a relaunch of its VLN



reduced nicotine content products.









Conference Call







22nd Century will host a live webcast today at 8:00 a.m. E.T. to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results and business highlights.





https://ir.xxiicentury.com/events





.







Summary Financial Results







(dollars in thousands, except per share data)























Three Months Ended

































December 31,

























Change

































2024

























2023

























$

























%



















Revenues, net









$





4,020













$





7,357

















(3,337





)













(45.4





)









Gross profit (loss)









$





(1,254





)









$





(7,829





)













6,575

















(84.0





)









Operating loss









$





(4,091





)









$





(14,232





)













10,141

















(71.3





)









Net loss from continuing operations









$





(4,246





)









$





(22,068





)













17,822

















(80.8





)









Basic and diluted loss per common share from continuing operations









$





(10.59





)









$





(1,413.40





)













1,403

















(99.3





)









Adjusted EBITDA (a)









$





(3,888





)









$





(4,363





)













475

















10.9



































Year Ended





















December 31,













Change





















2024





















2023





















$









%











Revenues, net









$





24,382













$





32,204













(7,822





)





(24.3





)









Gross profit (loss)









$





(2,400





)









$





(8,696





)









6,296









(72.4





)









Operating loss









$





(13,950





)









$





(44,931





)









30,981









(69.0





)









Net loss from continuing operations









$





(15,495





)









$





(54,686





)









39,191









(71.7





)









Basic and diluted loss per common share from continuing operations









$





(105.85





)









$





(5,776.63





)









5,671









(98.2





)









Adjusted EBITDA (a)









$





(13,136





)









$





(30,100





)









16,964









56.4













(a) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see “Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Tables A at the end of this release for reconciliations of adjusted amounts to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measures.















Summary Product Line Results







(in thousands)



























Three Months Ended





































December 31,





























































2024

























2023

























Change

































$

























Cartons

























$

























Cartons

























$

























Cartons



















Contract Manufacturing









































































































Cigarettes













3,276

















228

















2,293

















104

















983

















124













Filtered Cigars













833

















112

















4,826

















715

















(3,993





)













(603





)









Cigarillos













-

















-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Total Contract Manufacturing













4,109

















340

















7,119

















819

















(3,010





)













(479





)









VLN



®















(89





)













(2





)













238

















4

















(327





)













(6





)









Total Product Line Revenues













4,020

















338

















7,357

















823

















(3,337





)













(485





)



































Year Ended

































December 31,

























































2024

























2023

























Change

































$

























Cartons

























$

























Cartons

























$

























Cartons



















Contract Manufacturing









































































































Cigarettes













14,219

















644

















14,027

















745

















192

















(101





)









Filtered Cigars













9,427

















1,361

















17,240

















2,652

















(7,813





)













(1,291





)









Cigarillos













756

















120

















-

















-

















756

















120













Total Contract Manufacturing













24,402

















2,125

















31,267

















3,397

















(6,865





)













(1,272





)









VLN



®















(20





)













-

















937

















18

















(957





)













(18





)









Total Product Line Revenues













24,382

















2,125

















32,204

















3,415

















(7,822





)













(1,290





)















About 22nd Century Group, Inc.







22nd Century Group is the pioneering nicotine harm reduction company in the tobacco industry enabling smokers to take control of their nicotine consumption.





We created our flagship product, the VLN



cigarette, to give traditional cigarette smokers an authentic and familiar alternative that helps them take control of their nicotine consumption. VLN



cigarettes have 95% less nicotine than the traditional cigarette and have been proven to greatly reduce nicotine consumption. Instead of offering new ways of delivering nicotine to addicted smokers, we offer smokers the option to take control of their nicotine consumption and make informed and more productive choices, including the choice to avoid addictive levels of nicotine altogether.





Our wholly owned subsidiaries include a leading cigarette manufacturer that produces all VLN



products and provides turnkey contract manufacturing for other tobacco brands both domestically and internationally. The 60,000 square foot facility in Mocksville, North Carolina has the capacity to produce more than 45 million cartons of combusted tobacco products annually with additional space for expansion.





Our proprietary reduced nicotine tobacco blends are made possible by comprehensive and patented technologies that regulate nicotine biosynthesis activities in the tobacco plant, resulting in full flavor and high yield with 95% less nicotine. Our extensive patent portfolio has been developed to ensure we have the only low nicotine combustible cigarette in the United States and critical international markets. Our mission is to sell the last cigarette before the 22nd Century.





VLN



and Helps You Smoke Less



are registered trademarks of 22nd Century Limited LLC.





Learn more at



xxiicentury.com



, on





X



(formerly Twitter)



, on





LinkedIn





, and on





YouTube





.





Learn more about VLN



at





tryvln.com





.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our full year business outlook. Forward-looking statements typically contain terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding (i) our cost reduction initiatives, (ii) our expectations regarding regulatory enforcement, including our ability to receive an exemption from new regulations, (iii) our financial and operating performance and (iv) our expectations for our business interruption insurance claim. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 20, 2025. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Notes regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information







In addition to the Company’s reported results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company provides EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.





In order to calculate EBITDA, the Company adjusts net (loss) income by adding back interest expense (income), provision (benefit) for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA adjusted by the Company for certain non-cash and/or non-operating expenses, including adding back equity-based employee compensation expense, restructuring and restructuring-related charges such as impairment, acquisition and transaction costs, and other unusual or infrequently occurring items, if applicable, such as inventory reserves and adjustments, gains or losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment, and gains or losses on investments.





The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are important financial measures that supplement discussion and analysis of its financial condition and results of operations and enhances an understanding of its operating performance. While management considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important, these financial performance measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as operating (loss) income, net (loss) income and cash flows from operations. Adjusted EBITDA is susceptible to varying calculations and the Company’s measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to those of other companies.





Net total debt is calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents. In addition to the performance measures identified above, we believe that net total debt provides a meaningful measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our activities, including the financing of scheduled debt repayments.







Investor Relations & Media Contact







Matt Kreps





Investor Relations





22nd Century Group









mkreps@xxiicentury.com









214-597-8200







22nd CENTURY GROUP, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Unaudited)









(amounts in thousands, except share and per-share data)

























December 31,

























December 31,

































2024

























2023





















ASSETS













































Current assets:











































Cash and cash equivalents









$





4,422













$





2,058













Accounts receivable, net













1,698

















1,671













Inventories













2,015

















4,346













Insurance recoveries













768

















3,768













GVB promissory note













500

















2,000













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













1,068

















1,180













Current assets of discontinued operations held for sale













1,051

















1,254















Total current assets















11,522

















16,277













Property, plant and equipment, net













2,773

















3,393













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net













1,639

















1,894













Intangible assets, net













5,724

















5,924













Other assets













15

















15















Total assets











$





21,673













$





27,503























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)













































Current liabilities:











































Notes and loans payable - current









$





254













$





543













Current portion of long-term debt













1,500

















5,848













Operating lease obligations













261

















231













Accounts payable













2,401

















4,445













Accrued expenses













1,021

















1,322













Accrued litigation













768

















3,768













Accrued payroll













318

















883













Accrued excise taxes and fees













2,038

















2,234













Deferred income













20

















726













Other current liabilities













100

















1,849













Current liabilities of discontinued operations held for sale













1,281

















3,185















Total current liabilities















9,962

















25,034















Long-term liabilities:











































Operating lease obligations













1,437

















1,698













Long-term debt













5,165

















8,058













Other long-term liabilities













1,097

















1,123















Total liabilities















17,661

















35,913















Shareholders' equity (deficit)











































Preferred stock, $.00001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized









































Common stock, $.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized









































Capital stock issued and outstanding:









































730,148 common shares (20,313 at December 31, 2023)









































Common stock, par value













—

















—













Capital in excess of par value













397,883

















370,297













Accumulated deficit













(393,871





)













(378,707





)











Total shareholders' equity (deficit)















4,012

















(8,410





)











Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficit)











$





21,673













$





27,503



























22nd CENTURY GROUP, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS









(Unaudited)









(amounts in thousands, except share and per-share data)

























Year Ended

































December 31,

































2024

























2023



















Revenues, net









$





24,382













$





32,204













Cost of goods sold













14,278

















24,891













Excise taxes and fees on products













12,504

















16,009













Gross (loss) profit













(2,400





)













(8,696





)









Operating expenses:









































Sales, general and administrative













10,287

















31,064













Research and development













1,133

















2,644













Other operating expense, net













130

















2,527













Total operating expenses













11,550

















36,235













Operating loss from continuing operations













(13,950





)













(44,931





)









Other income (expense):









































Other income (expense), net













507

















334













Loss on transfer of promissory note













—

















(895





)









Interest income, net













72

















219













Interest expense













(2,094





)













(9,366





)









Total other income (expense), net













(1,515





)













(9,708





)









Loss from continuing operations before income taxes













(15,465





)













(54,639





)









Provision for income taxes













30

















47













Net loss from continuing operations









$





(15,495





)









$





(54,686





)

















































Discontinued operations:









































Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes









$





331













$





(85,634





)









Provision for income taxes













—

















455













Net income (loss) from discontinued operations









$





331













$





(86,089





)

















































Net loss









$





(15,164





)









$





(140,775





)









Deemed dividends













(10,303





)













(9,992





)









Net loss available to common shareholders









$





(25,467





)









$





(150,767





)

















































Basic loss per share:









































Basic loss per common share from continuing operations









$





(105.85





)









$





(5,776.63





)









Basic income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations









$





2.26













$





(9,093.89





)









Basic loss per common share from deemed dividends









$





(70.38





)









$





(1,055.47





)









Basic loss per common share









$





(173.97





)









$





(15,925.99





)

















































Diluted loss per share:









































Diluted loss per common share from continuing operations









$





(105.85





)









$





(5,776.63





)









Diluted income (loss) per common share from discontinued operations









$





0.24













$





(9,093.89





)









Diluted loss per common share from deemed dividends









$





(70.38





)









$





(1,055.47





)









Diluted loss per common share









$





(175.99





)









$





(15,925.99





)

















































Weighted average shares outstanding:









































Basic













146,392

















9,467













Diluted













1,389,983

















9,467





















Table A – Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures









(dollars in thousands, except share and per-share data)





Below is a table containing information relating to the Company’s Net loss, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, including a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP measures for such periods.























Quarter Ended

































December 31,

































Amounts in thousands ($000's)

































except share and per share data

































(UNAUDITED)

























































$ Change

































2024

























2023

























fav / (unfav)







1























Net loss from continuing operations

















$









(4,246









)

















$









(22,068









)

















$









17,822



















Interest (income)/expense, net













221

















6,769

















(6,548





)









Provision (benefit) for income taxes













3

















1

















2













Amortization and depreciation













241

















370

















(129





)











EBITDA

















$









(3,781









)

















$









(14,928









)

















$









11,147



















Adjustments:

























































Restructuring and impairment













(111





)













1,871

















(1,982





)









Inventory write-down













—

















7,927

















(7,927





)









Change in fair value of derivative liabilities













(75





)













557

















(632





)









Change in fair value of warrant liabilities













(68





)













175

















(243





)









Loss on transfer of promissory note













—

















895

















(895





)









Equity-based employee compensation expense













147

















(860





)













1,007















Adjusted EBITDA

















$









(3,888









)

















$









(4,363









)

















$









475











































































Adjusted EBITDA loss per common share









$





(9.70





)









$





(279.44





)









$





269.74













Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted













400,858

















15,613























































Year Ended

































December 31,

































Amounts in thousands ($000's)

































except share and per share data

































(UNAUDITED)

























































$ Change

































2024

























2023

























fav / (unfav)







1























Net loss from continuing operations

















$









(15,495









)

















$









(54,686









)

















$









39,191



















Interest (income)/expense, net













2,022

















9,147

















(7,125





)









Provision (benefit) for income taxes













30

















47

















(17





)









Amortization and depreciation













1,003

















1,508

















(505





)











EBITDA

















$









(12,440









)

















$









(43,984









)

















$









31,544



















Adjustments:

























































Restructuring and impairment













(459





)













2,415

















(2,874





)









Inventory write-down













431

















7,927

















(7,496





)









Acquisition and transaction costs













—

















223

















(223





)









Change in fair value of derivative liabilities













(556





)













557

















(1,113





)









Change in fair value of warrant liabilities













(492





)













(364





)













(128





)









Loss on transfer of promissory note













—

















895

















(895





)









Equity-based employee compensation expense













380

















2,231

















(1,851





)











Adjusted EBITDA

















$









(13,136









)

















$









(30,100









)

















$









16,964











































































Adjusted EBITDA loss per common share









$





(0.09





)









$





(3.18





)









$





3.09













Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted













146,392

















9,467



































1



Fav = Favorable variance, which increases EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA; Unfav = unfavorable variance, which reduces EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA









Table B: Net Total Debt Reconciliation









(dollars in thousands)























December 31,

























December 31,

































2024

























2023



















Total debt









$





6,665













$





13,906













Add: debt discounts and deferred issuance costs included in total debt













1,025

















1,453













Total principal amount of debt outstanding













7,690

















15,359













Less: Cash and cash equivalents













4,422

















2,058













Net total debt (Non-GAAP)









$





3,268













$





13,301











