XXII

22nd Century Group Inc Shares Close the Day 38.6% Higher - Daily Wrap

Contributor
Kwhen Finance Editors Kwhen
Published

22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) shares closed today 38.6% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 38.6% year-to-date, up 33.2% over the past 12 months, and up 172.3% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.6%.

Trading Activity

  • Shares traded as high as $3.52 and as low as $2.10 this week.
  • Shares closed 49.8% below its 52-week high and 64.0% above its 52-week low.
  • Trading volume this week was 91.2% lower than the 10-day average and 77.5% lower than the 30-day average.
  • Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 2.4.

Technical Indicators

  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
  • MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
  • The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

  • The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
  • The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
  • The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Health Care industry sector today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

  • The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 58.4%
  • The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 41.5%


