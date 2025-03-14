22nd Century Group, Inc. to Host Webcast on March 20, 2025, for 2024 Financial Results and Future Plans

22nd Century Group, Inc. to host webcast discussing 2024 financial results and 2025 plans on March 20, 2025.

22nd Century Group, Inc. announced a webcast scheduled for March 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results for 2024, with results to be released at 6:00 AM ET. Larry Firestone, CEO, and Dan Otto, CFO, will present financial results, recent progress, and plans for 2025 during the event. The webcast will be available live and as an archive on the company's Investor Relations website, where attendees are encouraged to register in advance. 22nd Century Group focuses on reducing nicotine consumption through its flagship VLN® cigarette, which contains 95% less nicotine than regular cigarettes, enabling smokers to make informed choices about their nicotine intake. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Mocksville, North Carolina, with significant production capacity and a strong patent portfolio supporting its reduced nicotine products.

MOCKSVILLE, N.C., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a tobacco products company that is leading the fight against nicotine by offering smokers a choice about their nicotine consumption, will host a webcast on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET to discuss its 2024 fourth quarter and full year results, which are to be reported in a press release at 6:00 AM ET the same day.





During the webcast, Larry Firestone, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Otto, chief financial officer, will review financial results, discuss progress made in the recent months and address plans for the 2025 year.





The live and archived webcast will be accessible on the Events web page in the Company's Investor Relations section of the website, at





https://ir.xxiicentury.com/events





. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software.







About 22nd Century Group, Inc.







22nd Century Group is pioneering nicotine harm reduction in the tobacco industry and enables smokers to take control of their nicotine consumption.





We created our flagship product, the VLN



®



cigarette, to give traditional cigarette smokers an authentic and familiar alternative that helps them



take control of their nicotine consumption



. VLN



®



cigarettes have 95% less nicotine than the traditional cigarette and have been proven to greatly reduce nicotine consumption. Instead of offering new ways of delivering nicotine to addicted smokers, we offer smokers the option to take control of their nicotine consumption and make informed and more productive choices, including the choice to avoid addictive levels of nicotine altogether.





Our wholly owned subsidiaries include a leading cigarette manufacturer that produces all VLN



®



products and provides turnkey contract manufacturing for other tobacco brands both domestically and internationally. The 60,000 square foot facility in Mocksville, North Carolina has the capacity to produce more than 45 million cartons of combustible tobacco products annually with additional space for expansion.





Our proprietary reduced nicotine tobacco blends are made possible by comprehensive and patented technologies that regulate nicotine biosynthesis activities in the tobacco plant, resulting in full flavor and high yield with 95% less nicotine. Our extensive patent portfolio has been developed to ensure we have the only low nicotine combustible cigarette in the United States and critical international markets.





VLN



®



is a registered trademark of 22nd Century Limited LLC.





Learn more at





xxiicentury.com







,



on





X (formerly Twitter)





, on





LinkedIn





, and on





YouTube





.





Learn more about VLN



®



at





tryvln.com





.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our full year business outlook. Forward-looking statements typically contain terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “foresee,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “preliminary,” “probable,” “project,” “promising,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding (i) our cost reduction initiatives, (ii) our expectations regarding regulatory enforcement, including our ability to receive an exemption from new regulations, (iii) our financial and operating performance and (iv) our expectations for our business interruption insurance claim. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 28, 2024, and in the Company’s Quarterly Reports filed on May 15, 2024, August 13, 2024, and November 11, 2024. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







