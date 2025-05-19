22nd Century Group, Inc. CEO Larry Firestone to Present Corporate Update at Emerging Growth Conference on May 21, 2025

22nd Century Group's CEO will present corporate updates at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 21, 2025.

22nd Century Group, Inc. will have its CEO, Larry Firestone, present a corporate update at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 21, 2025, at 12:00 pm Eastern Time. Firestone will share recent advancements in the company and may take questions from attendees, which can be submitted in advance. Investors can register for the conference online, and an archived version will be available afterward. 22nd Century Group focuses on nicotine harm reduction with its flagship VLN® cigarette that contains 95% less nicotine than traditional cigarettes, giving smokers a controlled alternative to their nicotine consumption. The company operates a manufacturing facility in Mocksville, North Carolina, capable of significant production, and possesses a unique patent portfolio ensuring its lead in low-nicotine products in the market.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a corporate update presentation by the CEO highlights company progress and engages investors.

Introduction of VLN® cigarettes as a pioneering product in nicotine harm reduction showcases the company's innovative approach in the tobacco industry.

Strong manufacturing capability with the Mocksville facility, which can produce over 45 million cartons annually, indicates robust operational capacity and potential for growth.

Extensive patent portfolio ensures a competitive edge in the market with the only low nicotine combustible cigarette available in the U.S. and critical international markets.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the company's focus on harm reduction in a market that is increasingly moving away from tobacco products, which may indicate an ongoing struggle to remain relevant amid declining traditional cigarette sales.

By highlighting the need for consumers to take control over their nicotine consumption, the release may imply that existing products on the market are inadequate for addressing addiction, potentially reflecting negatively on the company's overall product effectiveness.

Announcement of a corporate update presentation may be seen as an attempt to generate excitement or positive sentiment when there may not be significant achievements to report, leading to potential investor skepticism.

FAQ

What is the Emerging Growth Conference?

The Emerging Growth Conference is an event where companies provide updates and engage with investors and stakeholders.

When will Larry Firestone's presentation take place?

Larry Firestone will present on May 21, 2025, at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.

How can I submit questions for the conference?

Questions can be submitted in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com.

Where can I watch the recorded conference if I miss it live?

The archived webcast will be available on EmergingGrowth.com and the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel.

What is VLN® and how does it benefit smokers?

VLN® is a cigarette with 95% less nicotine, offering smokers a controlled alternative to manage nicotine consumption.

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $XXII stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MOCKSVILLE, N.C., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a tobacco products company that is leading the fight against nicotine and believes smokers should have a choice about their nicotine consumption, (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Larry Firestone, Chief Executive Officer, will present a brief corporate update at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.





Mr. Firestone will provide updates to recent company advancements and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Questions may be submitted in advance to



Questions@EmergingGrowth.com



.





Investors can register in advance to attend the conference and receive any updates at:



https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1709483&tp_key=7518636947&sti=xxii







If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel,



http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference



.







About 22nd Century Group, Inc.







22nd Century Group is the pioneering nicotine harm reduction company in the tobacco industry enabling smokers to take control of their nicotine consumption.





We created our flagship product, the VLN



®



cigarette, to give traditional cigarette smokers an authentic and familiar alternative that helps them



take control of their nicotine consumption



. VLN



®



cigarettes have 95% less nicotine than the traditional cigarette and have been proven to greatly reduce nicotine consumption. Instead of offering new ways of delivering nicotine to addicted smokers, we offer smokers the option to take control of their nicotine consumption and make informed and more productive choices, including the choice to avoid addictive levels of nicotine altogether.





Our wholly owned subsidiaries include a leading cigarette manufacturer that produces all VLN



®



products and provides turnkey contract manufacturing for other tobacco brands both domestically and internationally. The 60,000 square foot facility in Mocksville, North Carolina has the capacity to produce more than 45 million cartons of combusted tobacco products annually with additional space for expansion.





Our proprietary reduced nicotine tobacco blends are made possible by comprehensive and patented technologies that regulate nicotine biosynthesis activities in the tobacco plant, resulting in full flavor and high yield with 95% less nicotine. Our extensive patent portfolio has been developed to ensure we have the only low nicotine combustible cigarette in the United States and critical international markets.





VLN



®



is a registered trademark of 22nd Century Limited LLC.





Learn more at



xxiicentury.com



, on



X (formerly Twitter)



, on



LinkedIn



, and on



YouTube



.





Learn more about VLN



®



at



tryvln.com



.







Investor Relations & Media Contact







Matt Kreps





Investor Relations





22nd Century Group







mkreps@xxiicentury.com







214-597-8200



