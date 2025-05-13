22ND CENTURY GROUP Earnings Results: $XXII Reports Quarterly Earnings

22ND CENTURY GROUP ($XXII) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$1.89 per share, missing estimates of -$0.89 by $1.00. The company also reported revenue of $5,960,000, beating estimates of $4,794,000 by $1,166,000.

22ND CENTURY GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of 22ND CENTURY GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

