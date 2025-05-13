22ND CENTURY GROUP Earnings Results: $XXII Reports Quarterly Earnings

22ND CENTURY GROUP ($XXII) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$1.89 per share, missing estimates of -$0.89 by $1.00. The company also reported revenue of $5,960,000, beating estimates of $4,794,000 by $1,166,000.
22ND CENTURY GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of 22ND CENTURY GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP added 49,558 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $263,152
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 48,043 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $255,108
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 45,412 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,137
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 32,547 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,824
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC removed 21,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,164
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 16,127 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,634
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 13,096 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,539
