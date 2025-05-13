Stocks
XXII

22ND CENTURY GROUP Earnings Results: $XXII Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 13, 2025 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

22ND CENTURY GROUP ($XXII) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$1.89 per share, missing estimates of -$0.89 by $1.00. The company also reported revenue of $5,960,000, beating estimates of $4,794,000 by $1,166,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $XXII stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

22ND CENTURY GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of 22ND CENTURY GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

XXII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.