22nd Century Announces 1 For 15 Stock Split; Backs Annual Outlook In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII), an agricultural biotechnology company, on Monday announced a reverse stock split of its shares with par value $0.00001 per share, at a ratio of 1-for-15, with effect from July 5.

With stock split, the company aims to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share for continued listing on Nasdaq.

In connection with the move, the company will reduce its authorized number of shares to the same ratio as the reverse split, resulting in 33.333 million authorized shares from 500 million shares.

The reverse stock split will consolidate the number of the company's shares to around 15.9 million.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company still expects sales of $105 - $110 million. On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters project the Group to post sales of $105.77 million, for the year.

