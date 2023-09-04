22-Year-Old Google Engineer Aims For Early Retirement With $41 Mln Savings

(RTTNews) - Ethan Nguonly, a 22-year-old software engineer at Google, is making waves with his bold goal of retiring by age 35, backed by a staggering $41 million in savings. Nguonly's journey towards financial freedom began early, thanks to lessons from his parents about the power of investments.

Currently, he has $135,000 invested across retirement and other accounts. His income at Google is substantial, totaling around $194,000 annually. This comprises a base salary of $134,000, a 15 percent annual bonus, an on-call compensation of $10,000, and $30,000 in restricted stock units.

Nguonly's key to success is his ability to live frugally without compromising his quality of life. "I try to live as frugally as possible without compromising the quality of my life," he explains.

His unwavering determination fuels his financial journey, with a goal of amassing $5 million in savings by age 35. He started investing early, realizing that his investments could grow without requiring constant work. "All this money keeps getting bigger, keeps growing, and I'm not doing any work for this," he notes.

Nguonly's dream of working at Google has become a reality, and he praises the company's innovative culture and significant impact on the tech industry. His story, from a young investor to a Google engineer pursuing early retirement, exemplifies financial discipline and goal-oriented dedication.

Ethan Nguonly's journey serves as a powerful example of how strategic financial planning, disciplined saving, and prudent investments can lead to financial success and early retirement, even at a young age.

