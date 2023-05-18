Not every American is planning to buy an EV. In a GOBankingRates survey polling 1,045 Americans in May 2023, 22% of overall respondents said they did not want to ever own an electric vehicle. The percentages, when broken down, were particularly high among older generations. Of those who don’t want an EV, 36% were ages 55 to 64 and 37% were ages 65 and over.

New Car Market: Prices Are About To Plummet Due to Oversupply

Discover: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Why would Americans be hesitant about EV ownership? GOBankingRates is joined by Sean Tucker, editor for Kelley Blue Book, to learn more about common EV concerns and solutions for EV-curious consumers.

Here’s why 22% of Americans never want to own an electric vehicle.

Why Don’t Some Americans Want To Buy an EV?

Tucker said he often hears about these three EV concerns: price, range and infrastructure.

Price

Forty-four percent of respondents polled by GOBankingRates said they would only be willing to spend an extra $5,000 or less on an EV than a similar gas-powered car — even though they know an EV would save them gas money. Many EVs have a reputation for being expensive, but this is beginning to change.

In April 2023, Tucker said the Kelley Blue Book parent company Cox Automotive’s numbers show the average EV sold for $55,089. The price tag is $10,096 lower than it was a year ago. While it is still more expensive than the average car, which sold for $48,275 that month, it’s still under the cost of the average luxury car which sold for $64,144 in April.

Check It Out: 8 Electric Cars You May Regret Buying

Range and Infrastructure

Both factors are improving, but not all EVs are there yet. Tucker said most Americans drive less than 35 miles a day, but surveys show most want at least 300 miles of range before they’ll consider an EV.

EV infrastructure also comes with its own misconceptions.

“We all need to make the mental shift to understand that most EV charging is done at home, so we don’t need to see a charging station in place of every gas station for EVs to become practical for most uses,” Tucker said. “Americans like to buy one vehicle which can meet all their needs. Many are still reluctant to buy an EV before it’s as easy to fill up as a gas-powered car is.”

Will Drivers Change Their Minds About EVs?

This is a tricky question to ask because there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer. In addition to issues surrounding price, range and infrastructure, Tucker said there’s a subset of Americans who are simply not interested in EV ownership — like the 22% polled by GOBankingRates — and that’s fine.

Right now, Tucker said EVs are a worthwhile investment for some drivers and not others. These cars are also a worthwhile investment in some parts of the country and not others.

EV-curious shoppers are recommended by Tucker to consider plug-in hybrids, especially if they don’t know which EV fits their lifestyle.

“Those are cars which can travel a certain distance on electric power, often around 35 miles, and use gasoline to go further,” Tucker said. “They’re a fantastic solution in some situations where EVs aren’t quite suitable yet.”

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed 1,045 Americans aged 18 and older from across the country between May 1 and May 4, 2023, asking seven different questions: (1) Please state your level of agreement for the statement: Mortgage is the best solution when buying a home.; (2) Have you ever personally owned an electric car?; (3) How likely are you to buy an electric car in the next 5 years?; (4) When was the last time you were in the market for a new car?; (5) Knowing it will save you gas money, how much more would you be willing to spend on an EV over a similar gas powered car?; (6) What area is your biggest concern during retirement planning?; and (7) What financial steps have you taken for retirement? (select all that apply). GOBankingRates used PureSpectrum’s survey platform to conduct the poll.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 22% of Americans Never Want To Own an Electric Vehicle

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.