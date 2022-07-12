22 Gift Cards You Can Get for Up to 25% Off on Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is finally here, and it's an excellent time to shop if you love a great deal. If you've been meaning to stock up on gift cards, you'll be happy to know that Amazon is offering discounts on select gift cards. You can save money or earn Amazon credits by purchasing select gift cards through Amazon. Here's how you can save up to 25% on gift cards.

Save $10.50 when you buy $50 or more from these brands

When you buy $50 or more in gift cards from the following brands, you get $10.50 off your gift card purchase:

Famous Dave's

Gap

Granite City Brewery

Grubhub

Lane Bryant

Logan's Roadhouse

Main Event

Nautica

O'Charleys

Old Navy

Topgolf

Yankee Candle

Save $10 when you buy $50 or more from these brands

When you buy $50 or more in gift cards from the following brands, you can get $10 off your gift card purchase:

Bath & Body Works

Bed Bath & Beyond

Fanatics

Fandango

Regal

Vudu

Other gift card deals

Here are a few other ways to save money when buying eligible gift cards on Prime Day:

Cold Stone Creamery: Buy $25 or more in gift cards and save $5.25.

Buy $25 or more in gift cards and save $5.25. JTV.com: Buy $50 or more in gift cards and save $12.50.

Buy $50 or more in gift cards and save $12.50. Krispy Kreme: Buy $25 or more in gift cards and save $5.25.

Buy $25 or more in gift cards and save $5.25. Twitch: Buy $100 or more in gift cards and save $20.

Buy select gift cards and earn Amazon promotional credits

Instead of a direct discount on your gift card purchase, some Prime Day gift card deals allow you to earn Amazon promotional credits:

Airbnb: Buy $100 in gift cards and get a $20 Amazon promotional credit with code BNB22.

Buy $100 in gift cards and get a $20 Amazon promotional credit with code BNB22. Happy Bride: Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 Amazon promotional credit with code BRIDE22. (Valid at Bed Bath & Beyond, David's Bridal, JCPenny, Spafinder, Ulta Beauty.)

Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 Amazon promotional credit with code BRIDE22. (Valid at Bed Bath & Beyond, David's Bridal, JCPenny, Spafinder, Ulta Beauty.) Happy Teen: Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 Amazon promotional credit with code TEEN22. (Valid at American Eagle, Barnes & Noble, Dave & Busters, Jamba, Panera Bread, Regal, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Under Armour.)

Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 Amazon promotional credit with code TEEN22. (Valid at American Eagle, Barnes & Noble, Dave & Busters, Jamba, Panera Bread, Regal, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Under Armour.) Hulu: Buy $100 in gift cards and get a $20 Amazon promotional credit with code HULU22.

Buy $100 in gift cards and get a $20 Amazon promotional credit with code HULU22. Treat Yourself Gift Card: Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 Amazon promotional credit with code TREAT22. (Valid at Athleta, Bed Bath & Beyond, Buffalo Wild Wings, Grubhub, Outback Steakhouse, The Cheesecake Factory.)

Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 Amazon promotional credit with code TREAT22. (Valid at Athleta, Bed Bath & Beyond, Buffalo Wild Wings, Grubhub, Outback Steakhouse, The Cheesecake Factory.) Uber: Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 Amazon promotional credit with code UBER22.

Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 Amazon promotional credit with code UBER22. Yay You Gift Card: Buy $50 in gift cards and get a $10 Amazon promotional credit with code YAY22. (Valid at: AMC Theaters, Athleta, Bed Bath & Beyond, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, Dave & Busters, Express, Grubhub)

Earn $12.50 in credit when buying or reloading Amazon gift cards

Amazon is offering yet another way to earn credits on Prime Day. You'll be rewarded if you purchase or reload an Amazon gift card.

Here's what you need to know:

First-time Amazon gift card shoppers who buy or reload an Amazon gift card for $50 or more will earn a $12.50 Amazon promotional credit.

Previous Amazon e-gift card shoppers who purchase $50 or more in Amazon e-gift cards will earn a $12.50 Amazon promotional credit.

Don't miss the chance to save

If you're a big fan of gift cards, these deals give you a chance to keep more money in your bank account or earn credits for future Amazon purchases. Keep in mind that these offers are available while supplies last.

If you don't have a need for gift cards, other Prime Day deals are worthwhile. As you shop, it's a good idea to stick to your budget, so you don't overspend.

Check out our personal finance resources for other ways to save money.

