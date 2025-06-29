22 Cities Where First-Time Homebuyers Can Purchase a Home for Under $300,000

First-time homebuyers on a tight budget may want to look toward the South or the Midwest.

With the average listing price for U.S. single-family homes topping $750,000 and the median sale price at $418,000, many first-timers have been pushed to the margins, delaying or even giving up on their dreams of owning a home. Interest-rate spikes in recent years have added to the challenge.

Despite all those increases — and general economic insecurity— there are still major cities in the U.S. where first-time buyers can find plenty of options for $300,000 or less. You’ll find most of them in the country’s South, South Central, and Midwest regions.

A recent Realtor.com study identified 140 of these locations in the U.S. The list includes the following metro areas, as shown below, with Zillow’s most recent average home values added.

Here are the 22 cities where first-time homebuyers can score a house for under $300,000.

San Antonio

Median list price: $300,000

Average home value: $256,441

Ocala, Florida

Median list price: $299,999

Average home value: $274,319

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Median list price: $299,900

Average home value: $324,570

Jacksonville, Florida

Median list price: $299,900

Average home value: $290,980

Clearwater, Florida

Median list price: $299,250

Average home value: $353,371

Columbus, Ohio

Median list price: $295,900

Average home value: $254,771

El Paso, Texas

Median list price: $295,000

Average home value: $231,060

Philadelphia

Median list price: $289,999

Average home value: $233,095

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Median list price: $289,945

Average home value: $230,219

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Median list price: $289,900

Average home value: $213,502

Louisville, Kentucky

Median list price: $289,900

Average home value: $254,872

Oklahoma City

Median list price: $285,855

Average home value: $206,134

Kansas City, Missouri

Median list price: $281,250

Average home value: $251,631

Decatur, Georgia

Median list price: $279,000

Average home value: $296,626

Pittsburgh

Median list price: $274,900

Average home value: $243,074

Indianapolis

Median list price: $268,500

Average home value: $233,611

Lubbock, Texas

Median list price: $249,975

Average home value: $207,871

Baltimore

Median list price: $249,900

Average home value: $188,791

Memphis, Tennessee

Median list price: $218,200

Average home value: $150,448

St. Louis

Median list price: $199,999

Average home value: $187,427

Birmingham, Alabama

Median list price: $181,500

Average home value: $135,342

Detroit

Median list price: $109,000

Average home value: $78,746

No matter where they look, first-time homebuyers can also benefit from numerous assistance programs. Among the many options:

Government-Backed Loans

Loans through the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have helped many first-time homebuyers. These programs can lower down payments and ease credit criteria, making homeownership possible even for those who don’t meet traditional loan standards.

For example, FHA loans help first-time homebuyers secure smaller down payments and lower closing costs. To qualify, you’ll need a credit score, a home that falls within FHA loan limits, and an FHA-approved lender to work with.

In addition to federal programs, some cities and towns offer down payment assistance programs, often in the form of interest-free, deferred-payment, second mortgages.

Grants From State and Local Governments and Help From Nonprofits

Grants by many state and local governments to first-time homebuyers often come with income or property-specific restrictions, but they do not need to be repaid and can be applied toward closing costs or down payments.

A nonprofit can also help by offering educational programs and direct financial assistance to help first-time buyers overcome common hurdles. For example, some cities have partnered with local lenders to create “first homebuyer” special loan packages, combining both grant money and favorable loan terms.

Withdrawals From Traditional or Roth IRAs … Without the Penalties

First-time buyers looking to boost their down payment may be eligible for penalty-free withdrawals from their retirement accounts.

Possible cons: There are limits to how much you can withdraw, and you may still have to pay taxes on what you take out. Plus, it’s no small matter to dip into your retirement savings early. It may be worth consulting a financial pro to learn more and ensure you’re making the smartest moves.

