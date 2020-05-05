22 Beaten-Down IPOs That Are Worth a Second Look

Investors who sold down their portfolios now have a lot of cash ready to be redeployed when the economy starts to recover. The big question is where to put it. BTIG strategist Julian Emanuel has an idea: previous high-quality IPOs that have been beaten down.

Many investors moved from equities into cash beginning in early March, parking billions of dollars in money-market funds amid the Covid-19 shock. Notable is Warren Buffett’s record cash pile of $128 billion.

In addition, the central bank and federal government have injected a significant amount of liquidity into the economy, with the enacted and proposed fiscal and monetary stimulus now exceeding more than half of the U.S. gross domestic product in 2019.

Then there is the estimated $1.5 trillion cash held by private-equity firms, which could be used to buy up risky assets if the market tumbles again in coming weeks.

So instead of whether to buy, the more-relevant question seems to be what to buy, especially as stock-valuation metrics become less informative given elevated uncertainties right now. A good place to start is to look at what private-equity firms might be eyeing, Emanuel wrote in a note this week.

Emanuel listed the companies that have gone public since 2009 with a current market cap above $2 billion and a history of support from private equity or venture capital. He then screened for companies whose current share price is either below the IPO price or more than 50% down from an all-time high, have relatively low leverage and—this is important—are being run by the same CEO as when they went public.

Amid uncertainties, private-equity firms are likely to buy up shares in these companies because they are more familiar with them, Emanuel said, which could give these stocks an upward ride.

A word of caution, though: Some of the 22 stocks on the list were significantly lower than their IPO price even before the pandemic struck, suggesting other risks involved.

