22 Analysts Have This To Say About DoorDash

Analysts' ratings for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 22 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 8 8 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $140.09, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.72% increase from the previous average price target of $130.05.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of DoorDash among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $160.00 - Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $119.00 $110.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Neutral $124.00 $118.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $140.00 $135.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $125.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $145.00 $140.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $143.00 $125.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $140.00 $127.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $152.00 $150.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $145.00 $125.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $150.00 $145.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $155.00 $145.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $113.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $115.00 $115.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $125.00 $115.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $137.00 $111.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $145.00 $137.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 James Cordwell Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $170.00 - Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $130.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to DoorDash. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of DoorDash's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the US. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe. DoorDash provides a marketplace for the merchants to create a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand by making the offerings available for pickup or delivery. The firm provides similar service to businesses in addition to restaurants, such as grocery, retail, pet supplies, and flowers.

DoorDash's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: DoorDash displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DoorDash's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.97%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoorDash's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: DoorDash's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

