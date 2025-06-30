22 Analysts Assess DoorDash: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 22 analysts have shared their insights on DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $219.68, a high estimate of $280.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $215.29, the current average has increased by 2.04%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of DoorDash among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $280.00 $220.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $260.00 $210.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $260.00 $215.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $235.00 $225.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $245.00 $230.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Announces Hold $198.00 - Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $230.00 $230.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $200.00 $190.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $196.00 $197.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $225.00 $220.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $210.00 $210.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $198.00 $201.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $230.00 $225.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $190.00 $150.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $210.00 $245.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $210.00 $230.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $190.00 $210.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $230.00 $240.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $175.00 $205.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Lowers Buy $235.00 $245.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $201.00 $198.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DoorDash. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DoorDash. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for DoorDash's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of DoorDash's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DoorDash analyst ratings.

Get to Know DoorDash Better

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

DoorDash: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: DoorDash displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DoorDash's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoorDash's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoorDash's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DASH

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Raymond James Upgrades Outperform Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DASH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.