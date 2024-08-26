22 Analysts Assess Airbnb: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 22 analysts have released ratings for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 10 4 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 9 2 1 2M Ago 1 0 0 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Airbnb, presenting an average target of $130.5, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 13.42%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Airbnb among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $155.00 $155.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $111.00 $130.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Lowers Buy $125.00 $170.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Lowers Buy $155.00 $190.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $121.00 $145.00 Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $90.00 $143.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $132.00 $160.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $140.00 $150.00 Mario Lu Barclays Lowers Underweight $100.00 $110.00 Stephen Ju UBS Lowers Neutral $134.00 $160.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Neutral $120.00 $140.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $120.00 $150.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Outperform $135.00 $165.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $130.00 $151.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $100.00 $129.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $125.00 $155.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $130.00 $180.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $130.00 $120.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $129.00 $127.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Hold $134.00 $131.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Airbnb. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Airbnb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Airbnb's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Airbnb's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Airbnb

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Airbnb's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Airbnb's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.28.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

