21Vianet (VNET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

21Vianet (VNET) closed at $16.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.47% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of carrier-neutral internet data center services had gained 21.1% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 13.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 16.09% in that time.

VNET will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 600% from the prior-year quarter.

VNET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.07 per share and revenue of $658.21 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +70.83% and +20.32%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VNET should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VNET is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

