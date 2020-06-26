21Vianet (VNET) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

21Vianet (VNET) closed at $24.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.42% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of carrier-neutral internet data center services had gained 71.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.5%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VNET as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 75% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $671.55 million. These totals would mark changes of +95.83% and +22.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VNET. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 66.67% higher. VNET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

