21Vianet options imply 9.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in 21Vianet is normal with calls leading puts 52:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.7%, or 36c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 10.1%.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VNET:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.