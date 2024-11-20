21Vianet options imply 9.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in 21Vianet is normal with calls leading puts 52:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 9.7%, or 36c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 10.1%.
