21Vianet Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VNET

In trading on Monday, shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Symbol: VNET) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.80, changing hands as high as $28.95 per share. 21Vianet Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNET's low point in its 52 week range is $12.67 per share, with $44.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.16.

