21Shares to List Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash ETPs on Deutsche Boerse’s Xetra

Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
ETC Group's new bitcoin exchange-traded product will be listed on Deutsche Börse’s Xetra market based in Frankfurt. (Credit: Video Media Studio Europe/Shutterstock)

Switzerland-based investment product provider 21Shares is listing ethereum and bitcoin cash exchange-traded product (ETP) on Deutsche Boerse’s Xetra market.

  • 21Shares, formerly known as Amun, said the Ethereum ETP will begin trading under the ticker “21XE” and Bitcoin Cash ETP under the ticker “21XC” on Tuesday.
  • Last year, the company listed its 21Shares Bitcoin ETP trading under the “21XB” on the Xetra market in July and the Short Bitcoin ETP under the ticker “21XS” in September.
  • The firm said it has brought 12 different crypto ETPs to market, most recently the Polkadot ETP on Feb. 2. 
  • “After the immensely successful launch of the first Polkadot ETP just a month ago, we are working on several more launches in the second and third quarter,” said Hany Rashwan, CEO 21Shares.

Read more: 21Shares Launching First Polkadot ETP on SIX Exchange

