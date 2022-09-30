21%of this LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Looking at LivaNova PLC's (NASDAQ:LIVN ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

LivaNova Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Alfred Novak, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$267k worth of shares at a price of US$90.77 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$48.37. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Alfred Novak was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:LIVN Insider Trading Volume September 30th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that LivaNova insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$10m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At LivaNova Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of LivaNova insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

