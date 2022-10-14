21%of this Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation's (NASDAQ:HYMC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Hycroft Mining Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Eric Sprott, for US$6.4m worth of shares, at about US$1.28 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$0.61). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Eric Sprott was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Hycroft Mining Holding

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Hycroft Mining Holding insiders own about US$12m worth of shares. That equates to 9.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Hycroft Mining Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Hycroft Mining Holding insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Hycroft Mining Holding insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Hycroft Mining Holding (2 are significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

