21%of this Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Viewing insider transactions for Equity Commonwealth's (NYSE:EQC ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Equity Commonwealth Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Orrin Shifrin is the biggest insider sale of Equity Commonwealth shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$25.94. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:EQC Insider Trading Volume September 23rd 2022

Insiders At Equity Commonwealth Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Equity Commonwealth. Specifically, Executive VP Orrin Shifrin ditched US$1.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Equity Commonwealth Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Equity Commonwealth insiders own 2.6% of the company, worth about US$74m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Equity Commonwealth Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Equity Commonwealth shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Equity Commonwealth.

