21 people died in Wednesday's blast at Kabul mosque -police

KABUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A blast that tore through a Kabul mosque during evening prayers on Wednesday had killed 21 people, Kabul police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said that another 33 people had been injured in the blast.

Witnesses had told Reuters the powerful explosion was heard in a northern Kabul neighbourhood, shattering windows in nearby buildings.

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

