21 Most Livable Midwest Cities for Middle-Class Families

The Midwest is considered an ideal region for families seeking lower overall cost of living, cheaper housing and a slower pace of life. Those looking to make the move, however, know that not all Midwestern cities are affordable. Fortunately, a recent GOBankingRates study identified 21 of the most livable Midwestern cities for middle-class families.
GOBankingRates analyzed several factors, including the livability index, total population, household income and annual cost of living, across various U.S. cities to find the most livable cities for a middle-class family.
See which Midwest cities are among the 21 most livable for middle-class families.
Worthington, Ohio
- Population: 14,997
- Median income: $119,408
- Annual cost of living: $65,906
- Livability score: 94
Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin
- Population: 14,804
- Median income: $142,356
- Annual cost of living: $74,862
- Livability score: 93
University Heights, Ohio
- Population: 13,649
- Median income: $91,960
- Annual cost of living: $48,541
- Livability score: 93
Bexley, Ohio
- Population: 13,537
- Median income: $138,929
- Annual cost of living: $70,161
- Livability score: 92
Shorewood, Wisconsin
- Population: 13,707
- Median income: $87,161
- Annual cost of living: $68,479
- Livability score: 92
Ankeny, Iowa
- Population: 68,392
- Median income: $101,151
- Annual cost of living: $55,600
- Livability score: 92
Rochester, Minnesota
- Population: 120,848
- Median income: $83,973
- Annual cost of living: $53,476
- Livability score: 92
Clawson, Michigan
- Population: 11,388
- Median income: $82,713
- Annual cost of living: $52,564
- Livability score: 92
Traverse City, Michigan
- Population: 15,468
- Median income: $70,700
- Annual cost of living: $61,353
- Livability score: 91
Farmington, Michigan
- Population: 11,486
- Median income: $92,128
- Annual cost of living: $56,566
- Livability score: 91
Ames, Iowa
- Population: 66,265
- Median income: $57,428
- Annual cost of living: $53,541
- Livability score: 91
Berkley, Michigan
- Population: 15,150
- Median income: $108,125
- Annual cost of living: $54,562
- Livability score: 91
Upper Arlington, Ohio
- Population: 36,500
- Median income: $144,705
- Annual cost of living: $76,837
- Livability score: 90
Middleton, Wisconsin
- Population: 21,864
- Median income: $87,333
- Annual cost of living: $75,762
- Livability score: 90
Verona, Wisconsin
- Population: 14,040
- Median income: $109,960
- Annual cost of living: $74,699
- Livability score: 90
Solon, Ohio
- Population: 24,053
- Median income: $128,470
- Annual cost of living: $60,810
- Livability score: 90
Urbandale, Iowa
- Population: 45,591
- Median income: $111,888
- Annual cost of living: $55,277
- Livability score: 90
Perrysburg, Ohio
- Population: 24,855
- Median income: $98,419
- Annual cost of living: $53,380
- Livability score: 90
Edwardsville, Illinois
- Population: 26,622
- Median income: $87,094
- Annual cost of living: $53,675
- Livability score: 90
Marquette, Michigan
- Population: 20,673
- Median income: $51,599
- Annual cost of living: $53,845
- Livability score: 90
Wausau, Wisconsin
- Population: 39,906
- Median income: $59,259
- Annual cost of living: $45,071
- Livability score: 90
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed in this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the most livable areas for middle-class families. GOBankingRates found the median national income from the United States Census American Community Survey. The Pew Research Center defines the middle class as two-thirds the median income to double the median income, allowing for the calculation of the middle-class income range across the United States. The median income for each city was found via the US Census American Community Survey. Locations with median household incomes outside the middle-class range were removed for this study. For each middle-class city, the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. All locations with a livability below 90 were removed as the cities with at least a 90 represent only the highest quality of life locations. For each remaining location, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for a family of four, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for a married couple with kids, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living were calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 23, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 21 Most Livable Midwest Cities for Middle-Class Families
