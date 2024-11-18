21 Most Livable Midwest Cities for Middle-Class Families

The Midwest is considered an ideal region for families seeking lower overall cost of living, cheaper housing and a slower pace of life. Those looking to make the move, however, know that not all Midwestern cities are affordable. Fortunately, a recent GOBankingRates study identified 21 of the most livable Midwestern cities for middle-class families.

GOBankingRates analyzed several factors, including the livability index, total population, household income and annual cost of living, across various U.S. cities to find the most livable cities for a middle-class family.

See which Midwest cities are among the 21 most livable for middle-class families.

Worthington, Ohio

Population: 14,997

14,997 Median income: $119,408

$119,408 Annual cost of living: $65,906

$65,906 Livability score: 94

Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

Population: 14,804

14,804 Median income: $142,356

$142,356 Annual cost of living: $74,862

$74,862 Livability score: 93

University Heights, Ohio

Population: 13,649

13,649 Median income: $91,960

$91,960 Annual cost of living: $48,541

$48,541 Livability score: 93

Bexley, Ohio

Population: 13,537

13,537 Median income: $138,929

$138,929 Annual cost of living: $70,161

$70,161 Livability score: 92

Shorewood, Wisconsin

Population: 13,707

13,707 Median income: $87,161

$87,161 Annual cost of living: $68,479

$68,479 Livability score: 92

Ankeny, Iowa

Population: 68,392

68,392 Median income: $101,151

$101,151 Annual cost of living: $55,600

$55,600 Livability score: 92

Rochester, Minnesota

Population: 120,848

120,848 Median income: $83,973

$83,973 Annual cost of living: $53,476

$53,476 Livability score: 92

Clawson, Michigan

Population: 11,388

11,388 Median income: $82,713

$82,713 Annual cost of living: $52,564

$52,564 Livability score: 92

Traverse City, Michigan

Population: 15,468

15,468 Median income: $70,700

$70,700 Annual cost of living: $61,353

$61,353 Livability score: 91

Farmington, Michigan

Population: 11,486

11,486 Median income: $92,128

$92,128 Annual cost of living: $56,566

$56,566 Livability score: 91

Ames, Iowa

Population: 66,265

66,265 Median income: $57,428

$57,428 Annual cost of living: $53,541

$53,541 Livability score: 91

Berkley, Michigan

Population: 15,150

15,150 Median income: $108,125

$108,125 Annual cost of living: $54,562

$54,562 Livability score: 91

Upper Arlington, Ohio

Population: 36,500

36,500 Median income: $144,705

$144,705 Annual cost of living: $76,837

$76,837 Livability score: 90

Middleton, Wisconsin

Population: 21,864

21,864 Median income: $87,333

$87,333 Annual cost of living: $75,762

$75,762 Livability score: 90

Verona, Wisconsin

Population: 14,040

14,040 Median income: $109,960

$109,960 Annual cost of living: $74,699

$74,699 Livability score: 90

Solon, Ohio

Population: 24,053

24,053 Median income: $128,470

$128,470 Annual cost of living: $60,810

$60,810 Livability score: 90

Urbandale, Iowa

Population: 45,591

45,591 Median income: $111,888

$111,888 Annual cost of living: $55,277

$55,277 Livability score: 90

Perrysburg, Ohio

Population: 24,855

24,855 Median income: $98,419

$98,419 Annual cost of living: $53,380

$53,380 Livability score: 90

Edwardsville, Illinois

Population: 26,622

26,622 Median income: $87,094

$87,094 Annual cost of living: $53,675

$53,675 Livability score: 90

Marquette, Michigan

Population: 20,673

20,673 Median income: $51,599

$51,599 Annual cost of living: $53,845

$53,845 Livability score: 90

Wausau, Wisconsin

Population: 39,906

39,906 Median income: $59,259

$59,259 Annual cost of living: $45,071

$45,071 Livability score: 90

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed in this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the most livable areas for middle-class families. GOBankingRates found the median national income from the United States Census American Community Survey. The Pew Research Center defines the middle class as two-thirds the median income to double the median income, allowing for the calculation of the middle-class income range across the United States. The median income for each city was found via the US Census American Community Survey. Locations with median household incomes outside the middle-class range were removed for this study. For each middle-class city, the livability index was sourced from AreaVibes. All locations with a livability below 90 were removed as the cities with at least a 90 represent only the highest quality of life locations. For each remaining location, GOBankingRates found total population, population ages 65 and over, total households and household median income, all sourced from the American Community Survey. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous indexes. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for a family of four, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for a married couple with kids, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for September 2024. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living were calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 23, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 21 Most Livable Midwest Cities for Middle-Class Families

