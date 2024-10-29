21 Million Fashion Makes Bitcoin Clothes That Are Worth the Sats

Look, I like a certain kind of Bitcoin shirt.

Yes, the tacky ones with famous one-liners are fine, and so are the conference hand-outs. I, too, collect relics from crypto tragedies, holding on to my BitInstant and BlockFi t-shirts for posterity.

But, let’s be honest. Who wears these kinds of things in public?

When it comes to Bitcoin clothing, I still want something that fits into my day to day. Something that, you know, looks like streetwear, but that won’t attract attention, unless someone is really in the know.

Sadly, this is easier said than done.

That’s why when I was at the Lugano Plan B conference last week, I was blown away by 21 Million Fashion. I went back to the booth twice while I was there just to see if I wasn’t imagining it.

First, you’ve got its standard “Cotton Sweater,” which retails for $230. This picture really doesn’t do the product much justice. The fabric is densely knit and really high quality. Also the design really has a lot of small details that makes it look worth the price.

Next, it has a whole line of bomber jackets, which (if you’ve seen me on the Bitcoin Magazine livestreams) you’ll know is basically my favorite fashion product. I wear them in place of blazers and basically have since 2017.

Here’s the “Halving Bomber,” which runs a cool $320.

Again, the quality of this stuff really can’t be captured in images. The fabric is light and feels great. There’s a fairly wide selection of designs, and all of them are cool.

Even the t-shirts, which cost over $100, feel worth the price.

Look, I’m not here to convince you to buy from 21 Million Fashion. While I looked and looked, I ultimately didn’t buy. I’m on the verge of a key sat stacking goal at present, and am trying to hit my magic number – before Bitcoin runs away to $100,000. (Pray for me).

All I’m saying is that, when I strike it rich on Bitcoin, there will be signs. Wearing 21 Million Fashion’s stuff will be one of them.

This article is a Take. Opinions expressed are entirely the author's and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

