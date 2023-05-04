News & Insights

21 Best Deals You’ll Find on Groceries at Aldi in May

May 04, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector

Aldi has blossomed into a major favorite among budget grocery shoppers in recent years, but it's actually not a new store; it was founded in 1976 in Iowa. Since then, droves of locations have opened; today there are more than 2,000 stores across 36 states, and Aldi employs over 25,000 people. 

Aldi has consistently delivered highly competitive pricing, partly because it makes small concessions. For instance, shoppers are strongly encouraged to bring their own reusable bags (otherwise they have to pay for reusable totes) and they must pay a quarter to rent a cart. But Aldi offers up such great savings and one-of-a-kind products that most consumers don't mind these minor inconveniences.  

This month, Aldi is making good on its eternal promise to bring shoppers great grocery products at affordable prices. Note: You'll find plenty of hearty German meals, elegant delicacies and delectable desserts as Aldi observes German week, which starts on May 3 and ends May 9

Here's a look at the 21 best deals for your money on groceries at Aldi in May. 

West Palm Beach, USA - September 6, 2011: This is a product shot of three containers of Chobani Greek yogurt in three flavors: black cherry, blueberry and strawberry.

Chobani Raspberry Lemonade Greek Yogurt 

Greek yogurt has become increasingly popular in recent years, with Chobani being a top brand in the space. Right now, Aldi is selling Chobani Raspberry Lemonade Greek Yogurt (a perfect flavor for summer) for $1.22. 

Organic Banana Milk

Organic Banana Milk 

It's a bit of a novelty product if ever there was one, but banana milk is indeed a thing. This 48-ounce jug of Mooala Banana Milk sells for $4.49.

Old El Paso taco kit

Taco Shells 

What's a spring or summer cookout without tacos? Get an Old El Paso Hard & Soft or Stand & Stuff Dinner Kit for $3.24.

Tapatio mixed nuts

Tapatio Mixed Nuts 

Love spicy and salty? This 12-ounce bag of Tapatio Mixed Nuts was made for you -- and sells for $4.99. 

Specially sliced bread

Sliced Italian Bread

Bread snobs gather round. A bag of Specially Selected Sliced Italian Loaf bread sells for $3.99.

Apple or Fruits Strudel

Apple or Fruits Strudel 

Deutsche Küche Apple or Fruits of the Forest Strudel is hitting shelves at Aldi in May. This fluffy, flaked pastry item makes for a perfect dessert or sweet snack with coffee or tea. It's priced at $3.29 and can be found in the frozen aisle. 

Donauwelle or Bienenstich Cakes

Donauwelle or Bienenstich Cakes

Another Deutsche Küche featured this month at Aldi is its Donauwelle or Bienenstich Indulgent Cakes. Purchased frozen, these golden cakes are filled with vanilla mousse. A box of them sells for $3.99. 

Raisin and Nut Müesli

Raisin and Nut Müesli

What's a celebration of German week without some müesli? A 16-ounce box of Deutsche Küche Raisin & Nut Müesli costs $3.29. 

Deutsche Küche German Style Pickles

German Style Pickles 

Another German delight: Deutsche Küche German Style Pickles. A 23.6-ounce jar sells for $3.49.

Deutsche Küche German Style Red Cabbage

German Style Red Cabbage with Apples 

A 24-ounce jar of Deutsche Küche German Style Red Cabbage with Apples costs $2.49.

Deutsche Küche Pork Schnitzel

Pork Schnitzel 

And a 24-ounce box of Deutsche Küche Pork Schnitzel, which comes frozen, costs $8.99. 

La Terra Fina Cheddar Broccoli or Lorraine Quiche

Cheddar Broccoli Quiche 

Quiche is an essential comfort food for every season. At Aldi, La Terra Fina Cheddar Broccoli or Lorraine Quiche, a 23-ounce item, costs $8.99. 

LiveGFree Gluten Free and Dairy Free Ravioli

Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free Ravioli

Calling all gluten-free and dairy-free shoppers! LiveGFree Gluten Free and Dairy Free Ravioli costs $4.99 for 9.5 ounces.

LiveGFree Linguini or Fettuccine

Gluten-Free Fettuccine or Linguini

Another great pick for those eating gluten-free is LiveGFree Linguini or Fettuccine. It's at Aldi for $3.89. 

Season's Choice Balsamic Honey or Garlic Parmesan Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Vegetables 

Season's Choice Balsamic Honey or Garlic Parmesan Roasted Vegetables comes frozen, and you get 15 ounces of starchy goodness for $2.99. 

Simply Nature Organic Cajun or Spicy Chicken Sausage

Organic Cajun Sausage or Spicy Chicken Sausage

Simply Nature Organic Cajun or Spicy Chicken Sausage weighs 12 ounces and costs $4.99.

Bacon-wrapped shrimp

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp 

Did somebody say bacon? And shrimp? This delicacy of a frozen product from Specially Selected sells for $8.99.

Specially Selected North Atlantic Lobster Tails

North Atlantic Lobster Tails

Anyone who's ever purchased lobster knows the high price tag this food typically touts. But at Aldi, you can now find Specially Selected North Atlantic Lobster Tails, which come frozen, for just $12.99. 

Fresh Stuffed Atlantic Salmon

Fresh Stuffed Atlantic Salmon

Another seafood item that can run pricey is fresh salmon. Aldi is now selling Fresh Stuffed Atlantic Salmon, BAP certified, for $9.99, which gets you 16 ounces. 

Aldi fresh petite beef

Fresh Petite Beef 

Carnivores rejoice. Fresh petite beef is priced at $6.99 per pound at Aldi in May.

Specially Selected Fresh Rack of Lamb

Fresh Rack of Lamb

Another May featured Aldi item that will please carnivores is Specially Selected Fresh Rack of Lamb. This hearty main serving or two costs $9.99 per pound.

Editor's note: All prices as of May 4, 2023.

