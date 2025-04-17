21 Analysts Have This To Say About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) underwent analysis by 21 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 6 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $147.19, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average represents a 11.86% decrease from the previous average price target of $167.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Advanced Micro Devices among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Timothy Arcuri |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $155.00|$175.00 | |Aaron Rakers |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $120.00|$140.00 | |Mark Lipacis |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |Outperform | $126.00|$147.00 | |Christopher Danely |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $100.00|$110.00 | |Blayne Curtis |Jefferies |Lowers |Hold | $120.00|$135.00 | |Vijay Rakesh |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $120.00|$140.00 | |Cody Acree |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $170.00|$170.00 | |Vijay Rakesh |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $140.00|$160.00 | |Ruben Roy |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $162.00|$200.00 | |Christopher Rolland |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $150.00|$165.00 | |Harsh Kumar |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $140.00|$180.00 | |Joseph Moore |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $137.00|$147.00 | |Aaron Rakers |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $140.00|$165.00 | |Cody Acree |Benchmark |Lowers |Buy | $170.00|$200.00 | |Vivek Arya |B of A Securities |Lowers |Neutral | $135.00|$155.00 | |John Vinh |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $140.00|$150.00 | |Joseph Moore |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $147.00|$158.00 | |Hans Mosesmann |Rosenblatt |Maintains |Buy | $250.00|$250.00 | |Christopher Rolland |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $165.00|$200.00 | |Ben Reitzes |Melius Research |Lowers |Hold | $129.00|$160.00 | |Christopher Danely |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $175.00|$200.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Micro Devices. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Micro Devices compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Advanced Micro Devices's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Advanced Micro Devices analyst ratings.

Delving into Advanced Micro Devices's Background

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Advanced Micro Devices: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Advanced Micro Devices's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Advanced Micro Devices's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Micro Devices's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Micro Devices's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

