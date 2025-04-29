21 Analysts Assess Progressive: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 21 analysts have released ratings for Progressive (NYSE:PGR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 10 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 4 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $300.9, a high estimate of $324.00, and a low estimate of $264.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.35% increase from the previous average price target of $296.90.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $320.00 $310.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $324.00 $320.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $288.00 $282.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $288.00 $288.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Neutral $297.00 $289.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $297.00 $285.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Lowers Buy $319.00 $327.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $320.00 $317.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $288.00 $300.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $287.00 $267.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $287.00 $300.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $300.00 $294.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $300.00 $318.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $285.00 $275.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $285.00 $264.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $318.00 $333.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Buy $315.00 $290.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $317.00 $313.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $264.00 $261.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $307.00 $300.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $313.00 $302.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Progressive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Progressive compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Progressive's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has almost 24 million personal auto policies in force and is one of the largest auto insurers in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the US and Canada and directly via the internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Progressive's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Progressive's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.58%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progressive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

