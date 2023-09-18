20c Losses Across Bean Futures

Soybeans dropped at the day session open, and are pushing towards new lows for the day at midday. Current prices are 17 ½ to 23 ¼ cents in the red. Soymeal futures are also down by $2.60 to $3.80/ton so far. Soybean Oil futures are trading with triple digit losses of 130 points at midday.

USDA’s daily reporting system announced a 23/24 soybean sale for 123k MT to China this morning.

Weekly Inspections data showed 393,004 MT of soybeans were exported during the week that ended 9/14. That was a 20k MT increase from last week, but was below the 521k shipped during the same week last year. USDA had the MY total at 766.6k MT for the first two weeks of the season.

Private analyst Patria Agronegocios reported Brazil at 0.4% planted for 23/24 soybeans. That trails the 0.16% pace last season.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.17 1/4, down 23 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.53 1/1, down 21 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.33, down 22 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.43 1/2, down 22 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.