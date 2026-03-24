20.4% of Berkshire Hathaway's $306 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks

Key Points

Warren Buffett steered the Berkshire Hathaway holding company to market-beating returns for 60 years.

Berkshire focuses on the long term, so chasing the lateststock market trendslike artificial intelligence (AI) isn't part of its strategy.

However, at least three companies in Berkshire's portfolio are using AI to supercharge their existing businesses.

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Legendary investor Warren Buffett took a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) in 1965. It was a struggling textiles manufacturer back then, and after deciding the business was no longer viable, Buffett turned it into a holding company for his various investments. He served as the CEO of Berkshire until the end of 2025, when he stepped down and handed the reins to his chosen successor, Greg Abel.

Berkshire stock delivered a compound annual return of 19.7% during Buffett's 60-year tenure, which would have been enough to turn an investment of just $500 back in 1965 into over $24.2 million at the end of 2025. The same investment in the S&P 500 would have grown to just $210,997 over the same period.

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Berkshire typically invests in companies with steady growth, reliable cash flows, and experienced management teams, and it aims to hold them for the long term -- which often means decades. As a result, Berkshire's portfolio managers never chase the lateststock market trends not even those as powerful as artificial intelligence (AI).

That said, several holdings in Berkshire's $306 billion portfolio of publicly traded stocks and securities are using AI to supercharge their businesses. Here are three of them.

1. Amazon: 0.2% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) built one of the world's largest e-commerce platforms, and it leveraged its success to expand into several other industries, including cloud computing, streaming, and digital advertising. Amazon is now betting big on AI to unlock new opportunities in each of its business segments, but the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform holds the most potential.

AWS operates hundreds of data centers all over the world, and it rents the computing capacity to businesses and developers, which they use to deploy AI software. Each data center is fitted with thousands of specialized AI chips from top suppliers like Nvidia, but Amazon also designed its own chips, including Trainium2, which offers up to 40% better price performance than competing hardware.

AWS generated a record $128.7 billion in revenue during 2025, and it ended the year with an eye-popping $244 billion order backlog from customers who were waiting for more data center infrastructure to come online.

Berkshire took a small position in Amazon in 2019, which represented less than 1% of the conglomerate's $306 billion portfolio. Berkshire actually went on to sell 77% of its stake at the end of last year, so it now has a portfolio weighting of just 0.2%.

In the past, Buffett actually expressed regret for not identifying the opportunity in Amazon much sooner, which proves even the best investors sometimes miss the boat.

2. Alphabet: 1.8% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is the parent company of Google, YouTube, Waymo, and more. When the AI boom started gathering momentum in early 2023, investors were worried that chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT would drive traffic away from traditional search engines like Google Search, which would have been very bad news for Alphabet.

But thanks to a series of innovations, Google Search is now thriving in the AI era. Features like AI Overviews and AI Mode take the best parts of the traditional search experience and combine them with AI's incredible ability to synthesize information to answer users' queries faster than ever before.

Google Search has successfully maintained itsglobal marketshare of around 90%, and its revenue growth has actually accelerated in the last three consecutive quarters. Since the search engine contributes more than half of Alphabet's total revenue, this is great news for shareholders.

Alphabet was one of the last stocks Berkshire bought while Warren Buffett was still CEO. The conglomerate invested in the Google parent company in the third quarter of last year, and it currently makes up 1.8% of its portfolio.

3. Apple: 18.4% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio

Berkshire invested around $38 billion in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) between 2016 and 2023. Heading into 2024, that position was worth over $170 billion, which represented half of the value of the conglomerate's entire portfolio. To reduce risk, Buffett, Abel, and their teams have since sold 75% of the Apple stake, but it still remains Berkshire's largest position.

Apple is tackling the AI revolution from both a hardware and a software perspective. The company designs its own chips in-house, so the latest iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers are equipped with sufficient processing power to run Apple Intelligence, which is a suite of AI-powered features and applications. It includes tools to help users summarize and draft messages or emails, generate images, and even prioritize notifications based on their personal preferences.

The capabilities of Apple Intelligence will only expand over time, and with 2.5 billion active devices worldwide, Apple could soon become the largest distributor of AI software to consumers on the planet. Berkshire will still profit considerably from Apple's success from here, given its remaining stake in the iPhone maker is worth over $56 billion.

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Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and Nvidia and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.