203% earnings growth over 1 year has not materialized into gains for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) shareholders over that period

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Unfortunately, shareholders of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price has slid 54% in that time. Because GXO Logistics hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 25% in thirty days. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 12% in the same time.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the GXO Logistics share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 203%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

GXO Logistics managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

GXO Logistics is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling GXO Logistics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

GXO Logistics shareholders are down 54% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 22%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 14% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand GXO Logistics better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for GXO Logistics that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.