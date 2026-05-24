The 2027 Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Is Still 7 Months Away. Here's What to Do if You're Struggling in the Meantime.

Key Points

The 2027 Social Security COLA is expected to be above-average.

Compare your income and expenses to see how much more money you need to cover your costs now.

You may qualify for other government benefits that could help you pay for essential bills.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Seniors got a 2.8% Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January, but that hasn't gone as far as many had hoped. The average monthly retirement benefit is only $2,081 as of April 2026.

Many are hoping for a larger COLA in 2027, and it seems like they may get their wish. But we have more than half a year until that COLA takes effect, and inflation is already driving up living costs. Here are some things you can try while you wait if you're struggling to make ends meet.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Figure out how much monthly income you need

The first step is to calculate the gap between what you have and what you need, so you know how much money you'll need from other sources. Look over your bank and credit card statements from the last year to get a rough idea of your monthly spending. You may want to add a little cushion in case inflation drives costs up further this year.

You should already know how much you get from Social Security now. Add this to whatever personal savings you have available to cover your monthly bills. If you have other income sources, like a job, make note of your monthly income from this as well.

Explore options to close the gap

If you identified areas of overspending when reviewing your budget, you may be able to cut back on these purchases to stretch your existing savings further. When that's not an option, you'll want to look for ways to increase your income.

Taking on a part-time job in retirement could be an option for you. You may be able to find a remote position if you prefer to travel or have caretaking requirements that make it difficult to work a traditional job.

You could also check whether you qualify for other government benefits, such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI). This is another monthly benefit available to the blind, disabled, and low-income seniors, and you can use the money for any of your expenses. You may also qualify for other benefits that help you with food, housing, healthcare, or utility costs.

Looking ahead to 2027

The Social Security Administration will announce the 2027 Social Security COLA in mid-October. At that point, you'll be able to estimate what your benefits will be next year by adding the COLA percentage to your existing checks.

Once you know roughly what to expect next year, you can start building a new budget for 2027. It may look a little different from your 2026 budget, especially if living costs increase. Planning in advance will give you time to figure out which retirement income strategies make the most sense for you going forward.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.