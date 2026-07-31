2027 Social Security COLA Update: There's Good News and Bad News

Key Points

The 2027 Social Security COLA is expected to be around 3.8%.

This is above average and will add roughly $79 to the average benefit.

We'll know the official 2027 COLA on Oct. 14.

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Seniors who have been anxiously awaiting news of the 2027 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) won't have to wonder much longer. We're now just over two months away from the official announcement date, and the final numbers needed for the calculation will trickle in over the next few weeks.

Recent projections give us a clue about where the 2027 COLA might wind up, and it's a bit of a good news/bad news situation for seniors. Your checks will definitely get a boost, but it might not give you the breathing room you were hoping for.

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Expect the 2027 Social Security COLA to be around 3.8%

Inflation has been above average throughout 2026, pushing 2027 Social Security COLA estimates well above the 2.8% that The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) predicted back in March. More recent estimates suggest a 3.8% COLA is more realistic, though it's possible the actual number could still come in a bit higher or lower.

A 3.8% COLA would add roughly $79 to the $2,084 average monthly benefit as of June 2026, bringing it to $2,163 per month. The $986 average spousal benefit would climb to about $1,023, breaking the four-figure mark for the first time.

This is actually a bigger boost than seniors typically get, but you're not alone if you feel it's a bit of a letdown. Many seniors have seen their expenses rise by more than this throughout 2026, and they may need to rely more on their savings to cover next year's expenses or cut back in some areas.

A larger COLA may not necessarily alleviate this problem. Larger COLAs occur when inflation is high. To get more than a 3.8% increase next year, inflation would have to raise expenses at a faster-than-projected rate over the next few months. That will increase retirees' financial strain, and any additional COLA money will go toward covering those higher costs.

When to expect the 2027 Social Security COLA announcement

The Social Security Administration will announce the official 2027 COLA on the morning of Oct. 14. This is when we get the final number needed for the calculation.

Once we know the percentage, you can add it to your checks to get an approximate idea of how much your benefits will grow next year. But don't forget: If you're on Medicare, your Part B premiums will be withheld. These will likely increase in 2027 as well, which may offset some of your COLA gains.

You should receive a personalized COLA notice in December that shows your exact benefit amount, factoring in Medicare withholding. Use this information to plan your budget for next year, and take advantage of the last few weeks of 2026 to figure out how you'll cover what Social Security won't.

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