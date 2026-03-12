The 2027 Social Security COLA Could Be More Than You Expect -- Here's Why

Key Points

Soaring energy prices could affect the Social Security COLA next year.

The COLA is based on third-quarter inflation, so it's too early to know for sure.

If a prolonged conflict keeps energy elevated, it could push the 2027 COLA much higher.

It's admittedly a little early, but most notable projections believe retirees will get a similar cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, from Social Security in 2027. According to the Senior Citizens League, the latest expectation is for a 2.8% COLA next year -- the same as retirees received in 2026.

However, there could be one specific rising cost that triggers a greater-than-expected COLA. Here's what it is, what impact it could have on the 2027 COLA, and why it will be a while until we know for sure.

Surging energy prices could push the COLA higher

Energy prices are a major component of the inflation gauge used to calculate the Social Security COLA, the CPI-W. And the published estimates don't reflect recent developments in the energy sector.

Specifically, the conflict in Iran and the uncertainty surrounding it have pushed oil prices much higher. The price of oil has risen by a staggering 65% so far this year and is up by 35% in just the first 12 days of March.

Energy is generally one of the most volatile components of inflation data and, until recently, has been a catalyst in the other direction. For example, in February's CPI data, gasoline prices had fallen year over year, but this was before the recent surge.

How much of a difference could it make?

The exact potential impact of an energy surge is somewhat tough to quantify. What we do know is that energy accounts for 6.2% of the CPI-W formula, roughly split between transportation fuels (such as gasoline) and household energy. This may sound like a relatively small weight, but if energy costs rise by, say, 40%, it could still have a significant impact on the overall inflation calculation.

Additionally, a surge in energy prices doesn't necessarily impact only the energy category. Higher fuel costs can push up prices for food and manufacturing, which could face higher transportation costs (and pass them on to consumers).

There's a lot we don't know yet

One important point is that the 2027 Social Security COLA will be based on third-quarter inflation data. That is, the Social Security Administration will compare the inflation numbers from July, August, and September with those from last year.

There's absolutely no way to know if the surge in oil prices will last until then. If the conflict is largely over by then, prices could plummet. If the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for an extended period, prices could potentially get much higher from here.

The bottom line is that if the surge in oil prices lasts through the summer, it could have a meaningful impact on the 2027 Social Security COLA. But there's a lot that can happen in a few months, so it's too early to know exactly what will happen.

