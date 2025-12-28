2026’s 10 Highest Paying, Fast-Growing Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree

It’s easy to believe that a college degree is a must to secure a good-paying job. Unfortunately, for many, attending college is becoming increasingly expensive, with the average tuition for a public, four-year in-state school costing $11,610, according to the College Board.
Pursuing a trade is a worthy consideration for students who aren’t convinced that they must attend college to land in a stable, well-paying career field. In fact, only one in four Americans believes it’s very or extremely important to have a four-year degree to secure a well-paying job, according to Pew Research.
For Americans considering a blue-collar job with no college requirements, choosing the right opportunity is key. You want to consider your strengths, goals and what opportunities there may be for advancement. Employers who prioritize upskilling can help employees earn additional certifications, gain specialized skills, and increase income, according to The Blue-Collar Recruiter.
A recent study by Resume Genius identifies the top ten highest-paying, fast-growing jobs that don’t require a college degree. These rankings are based on median annual salary, top 10% of earners, number of jobs, estimated job growth until 2034 and education requirements. Here are the best-paying, fast-growing jobs you can get without a college degree.
Elevator and Escalator Technician
- Median annual salary: $106,580
- Median hourly wage: $51.24
- Top 10% of earners: $149,250
- Number of jobs: 24,200
- Estimated job growth (2024-2034): 5%
- Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Electrical Power-Line Installer and Repairer
- Median annual salary: $92,560
- Median hourly wage: $44.50
- Top 10% of earners: $126,610
- Number of jobs: 127,400
- Estimated job growth (2024-2034): 7%
- Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Aircraft Avionics Equipment Mechanic and Technician
- Median annual salary: $79,140
- Median hourly wage: $38.05
- Top 10% of earners: $120,080
- Number of jobs: 160,800
- Estimated job growth (2024-2034): 5%
- Education: Postsecondary nondegree award (FAA-approved program)
Railroad Worker
- Median annual salary: $75,680
- Median hourly wage: $36.38
- Top 10% of earners: $100,130
- Number of jobs: 77,900
- Estimated job growth (2024-2034): 1%
- Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Stationary Engineer and Boiler Operator
- Median annual salary: $75,190
- Median hourly wage: $36.15
- Top 10% of earners: $121,200
- Number of jobs: 33,300
- Estimated job growth (2024-2034): 2%
- Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Industrial Machinery Mechanic
- Median annual salary: $63,510
- Median hourly wage: $30.53
- Top 10% of earners: $85,790
- Number of jobs: 538,300
- Estimated job growth (2024-2034): 13%
- Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Plumber, Pipefitter and Steamfitter
- Median annual salary: $62,970
- Median hourly wage: $30.27
- Top 10% of earners: $105,150
- Number of jobs: 504,500
- Estimated job growth (2024-2034): 4%
- Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Wind Turbine Technician
- Median annual salary: $62,580
- Median hourly wage: $30.09
- Top 10% of earners: $88,090
- Number of jobs: 13,600
- Estimated job growth (2024-2034): 50%
- Education: Postsecondary nondegree award
Electrician
- Median annual salary: $62,350
- Median hourly wage: $29.98
- Top 10% of earners: $106,030
- Number of jobs: 818,700
- Estimated job growth (2024-2034): 9%
- Education: High school diploma or equivalent
Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installer
- Median annual salary: $51,860
- Median hourly wage: $24.93
- Top 10% of earners: $80,150
- Number of jobs: 28,600
- Estimated job growth (2024-2034): 42%
- Education: High school diploma or equivalent
“A four-year degree isn’t the only path to a high-paying and stable career,” said Nathan Soto, Career Expert at Resume Genius. “We’re seeing a surge in demand for skilled blue-collar professionals, and our data shows employers are willing to pay a premium for their expertise: for nine jobs on our list, the top 10% of earners make six figures a year. Many of these jobs only require a high school diploma, and all are expected to grow over the next decade — that means the path to a six-figure salary is more accessible than many think.”
Before committing to college, consider whether it’s worth it for your career aspirations and if you might enjoy greater advancement in a blue-collar role. Exploring training programs or apprenticeships can help you determine if a blue-collar career is a fit and set you on a path toward higher income and growth.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 2026’s 10 Highest Paying, Fast-Growing Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.