2026’s 10 Highest Paying, Fast-Growing Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree

It’s easy to believe that a college degree is a must to secure a good-paying job. Unfortunately, for many, attending college is becoming increasingly expensive, with the average tuition for a public, four-year in-state school costing $11,610, according to the College Board.

Pursuing a trade is a worthy consideration for students who aren’t convinced that they must attend college to land in a stable, well-paying career field. In fact, only one in four Americans believes it’s very or extremely important to have a four-year degree to secure a well-paying job, according to Pew Research.

For Americans considering a blue-collar job with no college requirements, choosing the right opportunity is key. You want to consider your strengths, goals and what opportunities there may be for advancement. Employers who prioritize upskilling can help employees earn additional certifications, gain specialized skills, and increase income, according to The Blue-Collar Recruiter.

A recent study by Resume Genius identifies the top ten highest-paying, fast-growing jobs that don’t require a college degree. These rankings are based on median annual salary, top 10% of earners, number of jobs, estimated job growth until 2034 and education requirements. Here are the best-paying, fast-growing jobs you can get without a college degree.

Elevator and Escalator Technician

Median annual salary : $106,580

: $106,580 Median hourly wage : $51.24

: $51.24 Top 10% of earners : $149,250

: $149,250 Number of jobs : 24,200

: 24,200 Estimated job growth (2024-2034) : 5%

: 5% Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Electrical Power-Line Installer and Repairer

Median annual salary : $92,560

: $92,560 Median hourly wage : $44.50

: $44.50 Top 10% of earners : $126,610

: $126,610 Number of jobs : 127,400

: 127,400 Estimated job growth (2024-2034) : 7%

: 7% Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Aircraft Avionics Equipment Mechanic and Technician

Median annual salary : $79,140

: $79,140 Median hourly wage : $38.05

: $38.05 Top 10% of earners : $120,080

: $120,080 Number of jobs : 160,800

: 160,800 Estimated job growth (2024-2034) : 5%

: 5% Education: Postsecondary nondegree award (FAA-approved program)

Railroad Worker

Median annual salary : $75,680

: $75,680 Median hourly wage : $36.38

: $36.38 Top 10% of earners : $100,130

: $100,130 Number of jobs : 77,900

: 77,900 Estimated job growth (2024-2034) : 1%

: 1% Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Stationary Engineer and Boiler Operator

Median annual salary : $75,190

: $75,190 Median hourly wage : $36.15

: $36.15 Top 10% of earners : $121,200

: $121,200 Number of jobs : 33,300

: 33,300 Estimated job growth (2024-2034) : 2%

: 2% Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Industrial Machinery Mechanic

Median annual salary : $63,510

: $63,510 Median hourly wage : $30.53

: $30.53 Top 10% of earners : $85,790

: $85,790 Number of jobs : 538,300

: 538,300 Estimated job growth (2024-2034) : 13%

: 13% Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Plumber, Pipefitter and Steamfitter

Median annual salary : $62,970

: $62,970 Median hourly wage : $30.27

: $30.27 Top 10% of earners : $105,150

: $105,150 Number of jobs : 504,500

: 504,500 Estimated job growth (2024-2034) : 4%

: 4% Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Wind Turbine Technician

Median annual salary : $62,580

: $62,580 Median hourly wage : $30.09

: $30.09 Top 10% of earners : $88,090

: $88,090 Number of jobs : 13,600

: 13,600 Estimated job growth (2024-2034) : 50%

: 50% Education: Postsecondary nondegree award

Electrician

Median annual salary : $62,350

: $62,350 Median hourly wage : $29.98

: $29.98 Top 10% of earners : $106,030

: $106,030 Number of jobs : 818,700

: 818,700 Estimated job growth (2024-2034) : 9%

: 9% Education: High school diploma or equivalent

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installer

Median annual salary : $51,860

: $51,860 Median hourly wage : $24.93

: $24.93 Top 10% of earners : $80,150

: $80,150 Number of jobs : 28,600

: 28,600 Estimated job growth (2024-2034) : 42%

: 42% Education: High school diploma or equivalent

“A four-year degree isn’t the only path to a high-paying and stable career,” said Nathan Soto, Career Expert at Resume Genius. “We’re seeing a surge in demand for skilled blue-collar professionals, and our data shows employers are willing to pay a premium for their expertise: for nine jobs on our list, the top 10% of earners make six figures a year. Many of these jobs only require a high school diploma, and all are expected to grow over the next decade — that means the path to a six-figure salary is more accessible than many think.”

Before committing to college, consider whether it’s worth it for your career aspirations and if you might enjoy greater advancement in a blue-collar role. Exploring training programs or apprenticeships can help you determine if a blue-collar career is a fit and set you on a path toward higher income and growth.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 2026’s 10 Highest Paying, Fast-Growing Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.