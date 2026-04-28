2026 Stock Market Winners: 3 Breakout Picks With Big Upside

Investors can improve results by taking a more active approach to stock selection by focusing on potential breakout opportunities within clearly defined price ranges. Under this strategy, a stock is sold if it falls below the lower boundary, while a move above the upper boundary signals strength and an opportunity to stay invested and ride further upside momentum.

Using this framework, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp SHIP, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ITUB and Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT stand out as potential stocks on the verge of a massive breakout in 2026.

Spotlighting the Next Wave of Breakout Stocks

To pick a breakout stock, calculate support and resistance levels. A support level is the lower bound for stock price movements, while a resistance level is the maximum price the stock trades at over a considerable period.

In other words, demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means most traders are willing to sell it. At the resistance level, most traders are willing to go long on the stock, meaning they would like to add it to their portfolio. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Has a True Breakout Taken Place

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the established trading channel is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

Screening Criteria Using Research Wizard:

• Percentage price change over four weeks between 10% and 20% (Stocks showing considerable price increases but whose gains are not excessive)

• Current Price /52-Week High greater than or equal to 0.9 (Stocks trading 90% close to their 52-week highs.)

• Zacks Rank less than or equal to #2 (Only Strong Buy and Buy-rated stocks can get through.)

Regardless of whether the market is strong or weak, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven track record of outperforming the market. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

• Beta for 60 months less than or equal to 2

(Stocks that move more than the broader market but within a reasonable limit.)

• Current price less than or equal to $20 (Stocks reasonably priced)

These criteria narrow the universe of more than 6,853 stocks to only 24.

Here are the top three stocks:

Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime is a global shipping firm focused on transporting dry bulk commodities by sea. Seanergy Maritime has a Zacks Rank #1. SHIP’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 63.3%.

Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco offers a range of financial services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. Itaú Unibanco has a Zacks Rank #2. ITUB’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 23.6%.

Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-managed, publicly traded real estate investment trust. Chatham Lodging Trust sports a Zacks Rank #1. CLDT’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 17.7%.





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Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.