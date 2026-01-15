2026 NACTOY Winners: Highlights From North America's Auto Awards

The 2026 NACTOY (North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year) awards were announced yesterday. An independent jury of 50 automotive journalists determined the winners from the three finalists in each category (car, truck and utility vehicle). For the past three years, electric vehicles (EVs) won at least one category as the auto industry prepared for a big shift to EVs. But this year, none of the winners were electric.

Italian American automaker Stellantis’ STLA Dodge Chargerwas named as North American Car of the Year, beating the other two finalists — Honda Prelude and the refreshed Nissan Sentra. The Charger secured a clear victory, earning 195 points in final voting, well ahead of the Prelude’s 152 points and the Sentra’s 143 points.

Judges praised the Charger for its bold retro-futuristic design, strong performance and wide range of powertrain options. The model stands out by offering both gasoline and electric versions. The gas-powered Charger delivers up to 550 horsepower, with the high-output SIXPACK version using a turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in under four seconds. Meanwhile, the electric version pushes output as high as 670 horsepower.

Stellantis’ Dodge Charger is redefining what a modern muscle car can be. By combining a six-cylinder engine, hatchback design and extreme performance, it pushes beyond traditional muscle car limits.

U.S. legacy automaker Ford F took the Truck of the Year honor for its Ford Maverick Logo, beating the other two finalists —RAM 1500 HEMI and RAM 2500. The Lobo won by a wide margin, scoring 277 points. Ram 1500 HEMI followed with 114 points, while the Ram 2500 earned 99 points.

This marked Ford’s sixth consecutive NACTOY win in the truck category. Ford took home the North America Truck of the Year award for Ranger, Super-Duty, F-150 Lightning, Maverick and F-150 in 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Ford’s Maverick Lobo is a new kind of compact pickup focused on fun and performance. It turns an affordable small truck into a sporty street-focused model with real performance upgrades.

Ford currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

South Korea’s Hyundai Palisade won the Utility Vehicle of the Year award, beating Lucid Group’s LCID Gravity and Nissan Motor’s NSANY Leaf. The Palisade earned 270 points, far ahead of the Leaf’s 135 and Gravity’s 85.

Hyundai’s flagship SUV impressed judges with its refreshed 2026 design, which improved style, size, and power. The Palisade is a great family vehicle, offering three rows of seating, a comfortable interior, and advanced safety features. Starting under $40,000, it now also offers a hybrid powertrain, combining value, technology, and efficiency.The 2026 Palisade brings several notable upgrades, including a striking new style, a hoodless digital display, and the XRT Pro off-road trim with all-terrain tires for adventurous driving.

While the Lucid Gravity, Lucid’s first SUV, impressed with its luxurious interior, agile rear-wheel steering, and rapid 0-60 mph sprint in 3.4 seconds, its high price limited its appeal compared to the Palisade. The Nissan Leaf, although an affordable and compact crossover, couldn’t match the Palisade’s strong edge in modern features, style, and overall appeal, even after its own updates.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.