2025's Top 3 Breakout Stocks for Active Traders: Don't Miss Out!

An active investing strategy focuses on identifying breakout stocks within a specific price range. Sell if the price drops below the lower boundary and hold onto the stock for gains if it surpasses the upper boundary.

To that end, Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA, FIGS, Inc. FIGS and Compass Therapeutics, Inc. CMPX have been selected as today’s breakout stocks.

Zeroing in on Breakout Stocks

To pick a breakout stock, calculate support and resistance levels. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades at within a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means that most traders are willing to sell it. The majority of traders are willing to go long on the stock at the resistance level, meaning they would like to add it to their portfolio. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Has a Genuine Breakout Occurred?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the established trading channel is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

Screening Criteria Using Research Wizard:

• Percentage price change over four weeks between 10% and 20% (Stocks showing considerable price increases but whose gains are not excessive)

• Current Price /52-Week High greater than or equal to 0.9 (Stocks trading 90% close to their 52-week highs.)

• Zacks Rank less than or equal to #2 (Only Strong Buy and Buy-rated stocks can get through.)

No matter whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

• Beta for 60 months less than or equal to 2

(Stocks that move more than the broader market but within a reasonable limit.)

• Current price less than or equal to $20 (Stocks reasonably priced)

These criteria narrow the universe of more than 6,853 stocks to only 12. Here are the top three stocks:

Orla Mining

Orla Mining acquires, explores and develops mineral properties, focusing on gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. ORLA has an expected earnings growth rate of 212% for the current year. ORLA currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

FIGS

FIGS, with its subsidiary FIGS Canada, operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. FIGS has an expected earnings growth rate of 400% for the current year. FIGS currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company that engages in the development of antibody-based therapeutics for various human diseases in the United States. CMPX has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.7% for the next quarter. CMPX currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

