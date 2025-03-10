2025 March Market Cap Showdown: Andy Cross vs. Matt Argersinger

It's time for another Market Cap Game Show. To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our beginner's guide to investing in stocks. When you're ready to invest, check out this top 10 list of stocks to buy.

This video was recorded on March 05, 2025

David Gardner: This week, next week and the week after, make up our second annual March Market Cap Madness. A final four of past champions coming back to compete this March for our 2025 Market Cap Game Show World Championship. That's right. We have our own March Madness on this podcast, and our final four this year are Andy Cross, Matt Argersinger, Bill Barker, and Emily Flippen, each of whom won their invitational last year to qualify for this month's World Championships. This week features defending world champion Andy Cross competing against Matt Argersinger and you. That's right. You're playing too. You and any friends you may be competing against on your own this week. You will also generate a final score from 0-10. Can you outscore my talented contestants? It's March, Market Cap, Madness, Round 1, Game 1 only on this week's Rule Breaker Investing.

Mary Long: It's the Rule Breaker Investing podcast with Motley Fool co-founder David Gardner.

David Gardner: Welcome back to Rule Breaker Investing. I am rubbing my hands together. I have my world champion here. I have the OG of the Market Cap Game Show. Andy Cross and Matt Argersinger have played this game any number of times. They're both extremely good at it. Yet, I want you to know we're actually playing it for the third player, and that is you. That's right. You, our dear fellow Foolish listener, as we get ready to crank up our Market Cap Game Show music. Let me just briefly remind especially our new listeners, new players how this game works. I'll be mentioning a stock, neither Andy nor Matt knows what stock is coming. I'll turn to one of them to talk a bit about whatever stock they didn't know was coming, and that Fool will do his best to state a numerical range within which the company's market capitalization, market cap within which that range falls. The other contestant, and by the way, you playing at home, will simply say, I agree, meaning it's accurate. The stocks value falls inside that range, or I disagree, I think it's outside that stated range. You simply agree or disagree, and if you get it right, give yourself a plus one.

That's the Market Cap Game Show, we're focused on the real market caps of real stocks. Nobody knows what's coming. A perfect score would be 10. When he's not out cutting ribbons at grocery store openings or kissing babies, or inspiring the next generation with heartfelt speeches, all the thing you have to do when you're a reigning world champion. Andy Cross works on Stock Advisor Backstage and with my brother Tom Gardner on his everlasting services like Hidden Gems. Oh, and by the way, he's the Motley Fools Chief Investment Officer, where he's tasked with helping our investment teams produce the best guidance and experience for you, our members and listeners. Welcome, Andy.

Andy Cross: David, it's great to be here. Nobody wants me out kissing babies, so I'm glad that I was not actually doing that, but thank you for the kind introduction. It's just great to be back here and to compete very hard against an astute and wise and very experienced investor like Matt.

David Gardner: I agree with that. Andy, I also want to say, Andy, did you not go on a worldwide tour? My understanding was after you won our world championship, we came up with a budget and we flew you around and.

Andy Cross: Well, Dave, the trip to Buenos Aires was fantastic. I didn't kiss any babies down there, but yeah, that was a great trip.

David Gardner: Andy, let's get started with stock Number 1. Are you ready for a corporate tag line?

Andy Cross: Yes, sir.

David Gardner: Technology is our how, people are our why. Do you recognize that?

Andy Cross: I don't. It sounds like it could be the familiar phrase of many tech companies out there these days.

David Gardner: I agree with that and thereby hangs a tale, which I will tell briefly. This first came up last year. I think it was June 2024. Bill Barker was on this show, and I threw down this stock with its corporate tag line that I just shared. Technology is our how, people are our why, and I said, Bill, any guesses as to what that company is and he nailed it. Wow. Why did he nail it? Because he had just written up that stock as a recommendation for our members, and we couldn't air that on the show because we were giving away the goods of his most recent recommendation so in one of the most hilarious moments we've ever had in this market cap game show, Bill Barker looked at technology is our how. People are our why, and he said, I think that's Endava Associates. That is, in fact, stock Number 1. Now, they changed their website. Guys, I couldn't believe this. I checked in.

I'm not going to say that being featured on a popular global investing podcast was influential enough to be the tail that wagged the corporate dog and changed their corporate communications. But we were making jokes about that was a lame tag line. As you said, Andy, it could be anything. Literally, as I check it, dear listener, go to Endava site. You're going to see they've got a brand new motto on their website. Here it is. You can tell me, Andy, if it's any better. Transforming businesses with intelligence.

Andy Cross: Maybe a little better.

David Gardner: I feel the same way. I do think it's a little bit better. E for effort. Again, I'm not saying this podcast caused them to rethink their corporate communications. I'm not saying that. Well, we've talked enough about it. The ticker symbol, Andy, is DAVA, the company is Endava Limited. It's an ADR, an American depositary receipt. This is a British company. Andy Cross, what is your stated market cap range for Endava Limited?

Andy Cross: It is headquartered in the UK, but it's price in dollars, so I'm going to give the dollar market cap range. I'm going to say, I think it's been a struggle for Endava. I'm going to say between two and four billion dollars in market cap.

David Gardner: Andy, stated range two billion to four billion dollars. Matt, is this a company that you've ever come across?

Matt Argersinger: It is not, David. I do like the new slogan. I wonder if AI has had something to do with this.

David Gardner: I was thinking the same.

Matt Argersinger: We don't need the people anymore. We've got AI, so it's really just about intelligence.

Andy Cross: It could actually be AI generated.

David Gardner: You're right. Their whole corporate communications team might just be a computer.

Matt Argersinger: That's right.

David Gardner: ChatGPT running things over there. I doubt it. But transforming businesses with intelligence, I can vote for that, I can get behind that.

Matt Argersinger: I agree.

David Gardner: How about Andy's stated market cap range of two billion to four billion? Matt and players at home, do you want to agree with Andy's market cap, or do you want to disagree?

Matt Argersinger: I am going to agree with Andy's 2-4 billion dollar market cap.

David Gardner: Unfortunately, Andy mentioned this. Things have not been great over in Endava headquarters. The stock has, well, we'll talk about that in a sec, but it is hilarious to me. Again, I randomize what stocks we're going to cover, and there are 500 stocks, the 500 most popular of our members. I take two numbers and battle them against each other and just say OK, 37 versus 279. What would people enjoy talking about more? Literally three of the last four shows, and Endava Limited showed up and they've changed their corporate tag line, and the market cap is 970.62 million. It is a sub one billion dollar micro cap enterprise at this point. By the way, guys, stocks plunged from 34-23 just over the past three weeks.

Andy Cross: Well, and a lot of that is tied to some of the AI work that's been going down with some of their clients and just how much real digital consulting will corporations need and even governments as well, too. It's been a real struggle for Endava, but I had not known it had gotten that small.

David Gardner: Well, as we move to stock Number 2, I'm just going to say we're cheering on Endava limited. This is a Motley Fool recognition services. I like transforming businesses with intelligence, and I like that they may have even tweaked it based on us making jokes about their previous corporate tag line. Let's move on to stock Number 2. Matt Argersinger helped initiate the Market Cap Game Show, having been there with me in 2017, as we debuted the show, he is, as I mentioned earlier, the OG. Matt currently works on the Motley Fool's Dividend Investor service. You can catch him regularly on the Motley Fool Money podcast. He enjoys traveling, collecting vintage, comic books, and most of all, spending time with his wife and six year old son. Welcome, Matt.

Matt Argersinger: Thanks, David. Great to be back. I can't believe it's already been seven years.

David Gardner: I think we'd call it just about eight at this point round.

Matt Argersinger: That's right. We're here in 2025.

David Gardner: I had so much fun with you. Back then, it was just me calling out a company and you needed to get within 20% of the market cap.

Matt Argersinger: That's right.

David Gardner: We didn't have another contestant, and we've evolved this game over time, and I think it's gotten better and better.

Matt Argersinger: I love this version of it. The head to head, the ranges. The bluffing that Andy just did on that I Endava Market Cap, it's great.

David Gardner: Matt let me ask you. I'm not sure I've ever asked you this, have you ever tried to learn a new language as an adult?

Matt Argersinger: Not really. I've tried to learn and re learn German many times as an adult. But I've spoken German since I was a kid, but not a new language. No.

David Gardner: You couldn't be attracted into the language game by a certain app that you might download from the app store that gamifies the learning of new languages. You haven't been inspired by such an app.

Matt Argersinger: I haven't, in the world we're living in now, when AI is basically going to translate everything right in a second, I feel like I've missed the boat on learning a new language.

David Gardner: There certainly are pleasures to learning a new language.

Matt Argersinger: Certainly.

David Gardner: The culture that you probably learn along with that language. Yet, the whole Babel fish and going back to Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, or just having a little thing in your ear that enables you to hear any language. We're not that far from that right now. There is a question as to how many languages we really do need to learn. Well, as you might have suspected, stock Number 2 is Duolingo, ticker symbol DUOL. Sometimes, as we've talked about this stock on the show, we've said, is this a language learning company, or is this just a video game company that happens to use language learning as its hook. Gamifying I would say very attractively, they've got the whole Al mascot going on. There's a lot going on with Duo the l, but guys, let me be straight with you. This is a throw down. That's right. Oh, my gosh. It's a throw down round on stock Number 2.

To remind our players at home, both Matt and Andy will now write down their market cap range for Duolingo. Pencils out Fools and all you have to do as a player at home is once Matt and Andy state their market caps, you just decide which you want to go with. Does Matt's range seem more plausible to you or does Andy's? If you guess right, give yourself a point. Now, there's a chance they'll both be right, especially if they use wide ranges. If they're both right, the tighter range wins the point. And if they're both wrong, it does happen. In that case, whoever's closer to the actual market cap gets the plus one. Again, this is a throw down. We do this twice every show. Stock Number 2, Duolingo. Matt, I'm going to turn back to you first. What is your market cap range for Duolingo?

Matt Argersinger: David, I'm going to 3-5 billion.

David Gardner: Three to five billion. That was about as tight, because you want to make it as tight as you can. That's as tight as you would comfortably make that market cap?

Matt Argersinger: I think so.

David Gardner: Three billion to five billion. Now, let me turn to Andy Cross. Andy, what is your state of market cap range for Duolingo?

Andy Cross: Wow, Duo the l is going to be either really mad at me or really happy at me. I'm not quite sure which one because I'm much larger. I am 23-28 billion market cap with Duolingo.

Matt Argersinger: Oh my goodness.

David Gardner: Twenty three to 28 billion. Players at home, I'm not sure we've ever seen this disparity between two experts. Dear listener at home, this is what you have to do now. You have to decide who is closer. Matt at 3-5 billion or Andy at 23-28 billion. I'm going to give you three seconds. You're going to need to say that name aloud. You ready? Three, two, one. Who's right? If you said, Matt, give yourself a plus one, Matt severely undershot Duolingo's market cap, and Andy, you a little bit more overshot it. The market cap for Duolingo is $13.53 billion. Yes, we take it out to his second decimal, which means, by the way, that Matt was about eight and a half under, and Andy was about nine and a half over.

For that reason, Matt, close enough, walks away with the W. We're tied at one. Speaking, guys, of stocks that have got hammered in just the last three weeks, we mentioned Endava 34-23, Duolingo, in the last three weeks, 440-295. That's a third of its value in less than a month. This one's been picked a few times for Fool services, including twice for Motley Fool Rule Breakers. I'm happy to say, despite the recent difficulties, we're still well in the money with those picks. Andy, do you use Duolingo?

Andy Cross: I do. I'm on 180 day streak with French. I decided to pick up French, which I never have spoken before and wanted to learn.

David Gardner: That's great. Streaks are such an addictive and sometimes pressuring thing. Do you feel like the need that you have to show up, otherwise, you would lose your 180 day streak?

Andy Cross: Yes, I do feel that, and clearly, it did not help me with the Market Cap Game Show this week.

David Gardner: You both were pretty close.

Andy Cross: What's interesting with Duolingo is you can freeze and unfreeze if you miss a day, which I find very reassuring. That's nice in case you do miss a day. I have missed a day in some of those. The streak is a little bit not 100% accurate, but it's close enough.

Matt Argersinger: It's true. I wish Wordle did that because that's the one streak I have to keep up with, and I had 120 day streak on Wordle going. But I traveled and I went to a different time zone, and I just got the times wrong. I lost my streak not because I got the word wrong because.

David Gardner: Heartbreaking. You shouldn't have traveled you should have stayed faithful to Wordle.

Matt Argersinger: Every day. Don't miss it.

David Gardner: Let's move on to stock Number 3. Andy, what do you think of executives who have important roles across multiple companies?

Andy Cross: I don't like it, David. Especially if it's a CEO, I prefer them to be as 100% focused on the business that they are running as possible.

David Gardner: It can be especially problematic, presumably when they're public companies now. Steve Jobs was CEO of Pixar and CEO of Apple for a while. He seemed to be able to make that work. Obviously, Elon Musk seems to be CEO of I don't even know how many companies. He seems to be able to make it work, so it is possible. But I'm not sure these people jobs Musk are human. I think they may be super human or cyborgs.

Andy Cross: I think that is exactly true. I think that is super human intelligence and stamina just to do that.

David Gardner: Well, the executive of the next company stock Number 3 is an American businessman who serves as chairman and CEO of one company. In addition, he is executive chairman of another company and non executive chairman of two other companies, including this stock, GXO Logistics. Some of us may recognize Brad Jacobs as somebody who's made a career of trying to roll up logistics companies, roll up an industry, raise money, and then try to create value. At different points, he's looked like a genius. Right now, I wouldn't say he looks that much like a genius, but I don't want to spoil any of our market cap guesses right now, but both RXO Inc and GXO Logistics, where he is non executive chairman, are spin offs from XPO, one of his other companies, but I think QXO, there's an X in the middle of each of these is his best known. Andy, have you ever met Brad Jacobs?

Andy Cross: I've not met him. No, I know very successful in different endeavors and then ended up running XPO.

David Gardner: He's got a lot of executive positions across these different companies. The ticker symbol, Andy, is GXO. What is your stated market cap range for GXO Logistics?

Andy Cross: David, I will say, 4-$8 billion.

David Gardner: Four billion dollars to $8 billion, giving himself a wider birth than we've seen earlier in this game. Matt, do you know this company?

Matt Argersinger: I don't think I'm a little more familiar with XPO. I didn't realize they had spun off that many companies. Interesting.

David Gardner: He likes to just raise a lot of money and then basically try to roll up an industry, specifically the logistics industry. This company, by the way, came public in the summer of 2021, but we'll talk about that in a sec. Matt, Players At Home, Andy said 4 billion-8 billion. Do you want to agree with Andy's range or disagree with Andy's range?

Matt Argersinger: I don't know why. I think it's bigger, so I'm going to disagree.

David Gardner: He did a pretty good job, actually. It's 4.5 billion. Nice.

Matt Argersinger: Wow.

David Gardner: You had it near the downside, but you got it, Andy. Four and a half billion dollars for GXO, which by the way, I started to say earlier came public in the summer of 2021. It's shot. Like a lot of things in the summer of 2021, 50-100 before the end of that year, in 2022, it lost two thirds of its value, plunging below its IPO price. Over the past two years it's bounced around 40-60. It's now below 40, 37 and change. This has not really been a successful company at this stage.

Andy Cross: It sounds like it and I believe XPO, Matt, as you said, XPO has been the big winner among the different companies.

Matt Argersinger: Among the EOs.

Andy Cross: He runs, among the EOs.

David Gardner: Or QXO. Don't we want to mention QXO? This is a stock with a $5.4 billion market cap, where Brad Jacobs is the chairman and the CEO. This is Alphabet soup, guys. Part of me wants to say focus, Brad. Focus.

Andy Cross: Or trust. Trust others to be able to focus for you.

David Gardner: Yeah. Let's move on to stock number 4. By my account, it's Andy 2, Matt 1, stock number 4. Matt, one of my top investing tips that I've used to, I would say, great effect over the years, is to favor great brands. Those stocks end up looking overvalued to people because there's no consistent measure of Brad value on company financial statements. People who love deep value and doing deep valuations consistently view stocks, I don't know, like Starbucks or at a smaller level, Lululemon as overvalued, and they won't touch them as they go on sometimes to rise 10 times or more in value over the years. When it works, and it works much of the time, Brand is a wonderful guide to finding winning Rule Breaker stocks. Yet, it doesn't always work. Matt, when I say protect this house. Does that scare up any memories for you?

Matt Argersinger: It does. Scare might be the right word, but Under Armour comes to mind. I think that might have been close to their tag line at some point.

David Gardner: Yes, I think it was 2004. Apparently, I wasn't paying attention, but they resurrected and brought it back a couple of years ago 'cause it was an iconic campaign for Under Armour. A few others. I don't really remember these, but I looked them up on Wikipedia. I Will What I Want. That was 2014 for female athletes. Then in 2015, Rule Yourself, featuring the grueling hours upon hours of practice necessary to become a elite. Under Armour distinguished itself early on as a company that really understood branding. There was a time, guys, when it was saber rattling at Nike and looked like it might be able to be a Pepsi to Nike's Coke. But turns out that's not how history played out. Matt, as I turn back to you, doesn't really matter. This is a company with two ticker symbols. They've got an A stock, but we're just going to go with UA. They have the same market cap, so it doesn't really matter. Matt, what is your stated market cap range for Under Armour ticker symbol UA?

Matt Argersinger: Well, I know it used to be a lot larger. I am going to say it's between 1-3 billion right now.

David Gardner: One billion and $3 billion, Andy, protect this house. Does that still make the hairs rise on the back of your neck as you think about the importance of not losing at home in any athletic contest?

Andy Cross: No, not really. Because the stock's done so poorly. The Stock had done better, maybe so. But I think Matt is in that right ballpark. I'm actually going to agree with Matt on the 1-3 billion.

David Gardner: Andy has already put his cards on the table. He agrees. Listeners at home, it's up to you as well. Matt said, 1 billion to 3 billion. Do you want to agree with Matt's range or disagree? Kevin Plank. Remember? He founded this company. He served as CEO for years. He was like he went to the University of Maryland. He was a football player there, right?

Matt Argersinger: That's right.

David Gardner: He really turned that into a phenomenon for a good 10 years or so, but not so much the last 10 years. Andy has agreed players at home make your call right now. If you agreed, give yourself a plus one because yeah, the market cap is much lower than I was thinking, but not that Matt was thinking it was within his range, and Andy recognized that it was within that range. Andy, you get the plus one. It was $2.8 billion on the nose, 2.8 billion. How the mighty have fallen. Guys, this stock came public in 2006 at a split adjusted four. It topped 54 in 2015. That was the high. It's back to about 6.5 today. If you just bought and held this stock 10 years ago, 2015, you're down more than 80%. Before we move on to stock number 5, guys, what happend to here?

Matt Argersinger: I don't know. I still see people wearing. I own a lot of Under Armour. I still buy it now and then. I don't know, Andy, what happened.

Andy Cross: I think they pivoted a little bit too much to really hard core on the performance side, and they miss. Then, Lilly Alesia came along with Lululemon. In fact, Matt, I don't think you were in our meeting. It was a Stock Advisor stock analyst meeting, and we were talking between Lululemon and Under Armour. Which one would be bigger and a better performing stock? I voted for Under Armour at that time, and that was obviously the wrong decision to make.

Matt Argersinger: It's amazing because I think Tom Brady is an Under Armour athlete or was Steph Curry is. There's some big names behind that brand.

David Gardner: $2.8 billion dollar market cap.

Matt Argersinger: Unbelievable.

David Gardner: But you know what? Maybe it's a heck of a buy right now. How much is just the brand value of this company worth on its own and those relationships with athletes? It might be a heck of a buy right now, but I'll tell you this, we've had it in Rule Breakers, and that's on me, and it has been a serious under-performer. That's why I truly asked, what happened? I'm still trying to figure it out. By my count, it's Andy 3, Matt 1, how are you doing at home players? If you have four, that's a perfect score so far. Keep at it. Let's move on to stock number 5, Andy. If you had to teach someone one basic skill for handling life's little emergencies, what's your go to lesson?

Andy Cross: Meditation. Breathing and meditation, David.

David Gardner: That's fantastic, Andy. That doesn't really go in the direction of the stock. [laughs]

Andy Cross: I don't always adhere to that, David, but I'm just saying.

David Gardner: I wanted your authentic answer, and that might be better than the answer that I was trying to scare up with my question. Let me dial this in a little bit more focusedly. Here we go, Andy Cross. When you think about the most iconic medical product of your lifetime, think of a product whose brand name has simply become the vernacular for what we call these adhesives. What product comes to mind?

Andy Cross: Band Aids.

David Gardner: Yeah. For some of us, that's a good basic seal for handling life's little emergencies, but I agree that meditation probably greater than sign. Band Aids. But let's go with stock number 5 for the company that has made band aids famous, iconic, ubiquitous. Johnson's baby shampoo. No More tears, Tylenol and the classic textbook story of pulling all the Tylenol off the shelves during that poisoning scare. Johnson & Johnson is one of our iconic companies in the United States of America. That's why, Andy, I hope you're going to have a decent guess at this company's market cap. But before you guess. Oh, my gosh, it's a throw down. This is our second throwdown. Both Andy and Matt have their pencils out as they think about what is the market cap range they want to stay as tight as possible to win the game. For Johnson & Johnson, ticker symbol JNJ. Again, a throw down round and players at home as Andy and Matt come up with their numbers, all you have to do is say, I agree with Andy, or I agree with Matt. Their pencils are down. Andy, let me turn to you first. What is your stated market cap range for Johnson & Johnson?

Andy Cross: David, I went large. I'm at the 275 billion to 400 billion level.

David Gardner: Two seventy-five to $400 billion. That is large with quite a lot of room. Matt, what was your stated market cap range?

Matt Argersinger: I'm not going quite as large. I'm 200 to 260 billion because I was thinking, they spun off Kenvue.

David Gardner: I forgot that.

Matt Argersinger: Which is the company that now sells and distributes band aids and the shampoo brands. I think J&J might be smaller. I'm going 200-260.

David Gardner: Players at home, Matt said 200-260. Andy said 275-400. I'm going to give you 3 seconds. Call out one of their names, 3, 2, 1. If you said, Andy, give yourself a plus one. This company Johnson & Johnson's market cap, $401.13 billion. Andy, just outside your range, but you put a high end of 400 well higher than Matt's. Therefore, you get the point.

Andy Cross: My goodness. I did not even think it was that large, but Matt, 'cause they still own a lot of Kenvue stock, I believe.

Matt Argersinger: I believe they might own 20% of it. You're right. That's much bigger than thought, though. Wow. Nice work, Andy.

David Gardner: Thank you for the reminder, guys about Kenvue. I've really never owned Johnson & Johnson or Kenvue. It's not really one of my types of stocks. I will say the S&P 500 over the past five years is up. About 100% J&J stock. Last five years up 15%. Serious under-performer Matt, 3% yield on this one. Does that tempt you?

Matt Argersinger: It does tempt me, and I'll say, healthcare stocks, in particular, have had a really bad two years, and it makes me think there are probably opportunities like J&J within that sector.

David Gardner: Well, this could be one of those Dow dogs at some point that starts looking undervalued as a long time, again, iconic American company that was bigger than either of you thought and yet has been a serious underperformer over the last five years. Well, it's half time. In the past, we've had marching bands, but this year, it's special. It's 2025. As I shared at the start of the year, my 2025 book. Rule Breaker Investing is available for pre-order now. After 30 years of stock picking, this is my magnum opus, a lifetime of lessons distilled into one definitive guide, and each week, until the book launches this summer, I'm sharing a random excerpt. We just break open the book to a random page and I read a few sentences. Let's do it. It's a brief, dramatic reading for our halftime entertainment. Here's this week's page Breaker preview, three sentences from the Part 1 intro, and I quote. "From early days, I was inspired by my elders to study, follow, and figure out stocks. Years later, our dad would give us not just stock picks, but stock savvy and our own portfolios. I learned to build habits, and habits are what part one is all about". That's your halftime entertainment. That's this week's page Breaker preview. To pre-order my final word on stock picking shaped by three decades of success, just type Rule Breaker investing into amazon.com, Barnes and Noble.com or wherever you shop for great books. Thank you to everyone who's pre-ordered. That means a lot to me. That's halftime. The score is Andy 4, Matt 1.

Matt Argersinger: Kind of on the brink here.

David Gardner: Matt, you're going to need to step it up right now.

Matt Argersinger: That's right.

David Gardner: You are playing the defending world champion. It was a random draw that I gave you. Maybe it was unkind.

Matt Argersinger: No, I love going up against Andy. As we talked before the show, less intimidating than going against Emily Flippen who I know is in the next round. But, Andy's still formidable.

David Gardner: Well, it's four to one, and we've seen comebacks in this game. Let's go to stock number 6, Matt. What was the last biotech stock you recommended or bought or even just researched?

Matt Argersinger: Wow. I don't know if I've thought about or recommended or researched a single one since my Rule Breakers days, which was a long time ago, David, so I'm not sure I can name one.

David Gardner: That's great. Let me ask a follow-up question. Do you ever make guesses on the Market Cap Game Show?

Matt Argersinger: All the time. You weren't supposed to know that, though. But yes, I do.

David Gardner: Matt, well, I'll spot you some more info about this company because you're down four to one. I don't want you have to make a crazy guess. Here's the URL to find the company's website, smmttx.com.

Matt Argersinger: Oh, my gosh.

David Gardner: That probably doesn't help.

Matt Argersinger: No clue.

David Gardner: The company is working on a lung cancer drug tested and approved only so far in China. They have a Chinese partner, and they're trying to bring it into FDA Phase 3 trials here in the United States of America. Does that help?

Matt Argersinger: Not really. Still not ringing a bell, David, but that's OK.

David Gardner: Well, I will say this. Merck has made a lot of money off Keytruda, which treats, by the way, more than 18 different types of cancer. In the most fervent dreams of this management team, they have a Keytruda killer. Again, already approved in China, a lung cancer initially indication. Guys, I'm looking you both in the eyes. I just see blank. Wait. No, I don't. Actually, Andy Cross, you have, like, a light bulb that briefly went up over your head.

Andy Cross: Only because of the URL. Are we talking Summit Therapeutics?

David Gardner: We are. Summit Therapeutics is the company. That is very impressive, Andy. I didn't know this company. The ticker symbol is SMMT. If you're trying to get people not to find your website, just go with smmttx.com.

Matt Argersinger: [laughs]. Nicely done, Andy. That's the reason he's a CIO, by the way.

David Gardner: I guess part of me wishes I was asking Andy his range because it seems like Andy, something about this company, we'll talk a little bit more about it in a sec but Matt, you're actually on the hook here. What is your stated market cap range for Summit Therapeutics, ticker symbol S-M-M-T?

Matt Argersinger: I might be lobbing up a softball for Andy because I am taking a big shot in the dark here, and I'm going to say 1-5 billion is the market cap.

David Gardner: One billion to 5 billion dollars. Players at home, Andy Cross. Do you want to agree with Matt's 1-5 or disagree?

Andy Cross: Matt, you may not know some therapeutics, but I think you might be in the right range. I'm actually going to agree with Matt on the 1-5 billion because it is a wide range.

Matt Argersinger: Andy liked Matt's range, players at home. What do you think? You're accountable; let's check the results. If you disagreed with Matt, give yourself a plus one, which means, Matt, you get a plus one Andy agreed with you. This company is substantially bigger than that 1-5 billion market cap. I found myself interested doing some extra research on this one after I randomized it for our game show. The stock over the last year, this is often true in biotech, has jumped in fits and starts, so a year ago, it was at five, and in May of last year, it jumped 5-10, and then in September, it jumped from the low teens to over 30 briefly. It's settled down for now, just sitting below $20 a share, but it's market cap 14, $0.15 billion again, that's down from where it was just months ago.

Andy Cross: I did not, I was thinking, actually if anything, Matt and I were too high.

Matt Argersinger: Well, there was a chance it was a microcap-based. I assume this is obviously way pretty profitable as a business, but obviously there's a ton of promise behind their solution.

David Gardner: That's right, Keytruda is a huge blockbuster drug, and so this company's already at Phase 3, so seems promising again, Akeso is their Chinese partner. The Chinese don't necessarily conduct the same trials, the same ways that we do, so we can't necessarily feel trust one to one that they're doing what we would do, so that's part of the interest in this company but I also, before we move on to stock Number 7, I was interested to see who the CEO of this company is. In fact, the CEO, because his name is Bob Duggan, and Bob Duggan was one of the geniuses who early days started what is today Intuitive Surgical.

Was, I think Computer Motion was the comedy, there was a lot of legal wrangling around a couple of comedies that were competing for surgical robot patents but Bob Duggan was right there, and I've met his wife, Trish, who came to visit us once at Motley Fool headquarters, I went out to lunch with her, had a lovely time with her, so I see some pedigree here, where I believe in the Duggans and it's a really interesting company, I didn't know a thing about it until we just talked about it on this show but summing Therapeutics stock Number 6, Matt give yourself a point, Andy four, Matt two. We move on to stock Number 7. Now, Andy, you knew something that Matt didn't know about the company I just asked Matt about. I think turnabout maybe fair play here. We'll see. Andy, what if I gave you the opportunity today to buy the stock of a company aspiring to be the most innovative branchless bank in the United States? Would you make room in your portfolio?

Andy Cross: 100%.

David Gardner: Let me change the question. What if the year were 2012, you could go back in time and buy that most innovative branchless bank in the US on November 21, 2012? Would you want that cost basis or not?

Andy Cross: I think I'll take that cost basis, sure.

David Gardner: What if I told you that your opponent today was the very Motley Fool analyst who wrote up this recommendation for Rule Breaker members on November 21, 2012 and then again, six months later, by the way adding up in May of 2013, Andy, would you be slightly worried that you might not get a point here for stock Number 7 because Matt killed it with Axos Financial Ticker symbol AX.

Andy Cross: I'm just glad that we hired that young analyst and make such a recommendation.

David Gardner: I am too, and I'm glad that I took his recommendation. In fact, we then added a few years later, I think Matt had moved on from our Rule Breakers team but I added it one more time in 2016, it's been a really interesting company, we'll talk more about a sec, but more importantly, Andy Cross, what is your stated market cap range for Axos Financial Ticker symbol AX.

Andy Cross: Boy, it's done so well. However, I still think it's a mid cap range, so I'm going to say 7-10 billion dollars in markets.

David Gardner: Seven billion to 10 billion players at home. Matt Argersinger, do you find yourself right now leaning toward the agree, you don't have to commit yet, or leaning toward the disagree, leaning?

Matt Argersinger: I'm leaning toward agree because it was a very small cap. I think it was actually called Bank of Internet at the time.

David Gardner: That is correct.

Matt Argersinger: But I know it's done well since.

Andy Cross: Was the Ticker symbol B-O-F-I?

David Gardner: It was.

Matt Argersinger: It was.

David Gardner: Bank of Internet Holdings, BOFI Holdings became the company name for a while, they've changed a few times since. They've also been somewhat acquisitive. Matt, Andy said 7-10 billion. Forget about the leaning now; do you want to agree or disagree?

Matt Argersinger: That range feels so right, but for some reason, I think it's still a little smaller than 7 billion, so I'm going to disagree.

David Gardner: You are correct to disagree. This company which by the way has been a fantastic investment, is still quite small. In fact, the market cap of Axos Financial is just 3.71 billion. Let's go back and review here. Matt, you picked it at $6.52 in November of 2012, so today, stock's up 914%, it's a 10 bagger, so congratulations, it's doubled up the market's return. The market has been a five bagger, actually; since 2012, it's been a great 13 years, but fantastic, and then you added it six months later. I had gone from 6.5-9.81, Matt that one is up 574% for Rule Breaker members and then I just flipped it out there again in April of 2016 at $19.43, that one's up 240%. Still beating the market just by a few points.

One of my habits that I've tried to learn to teach and to embody over the years is to add up. Don't double down in fact, in my experience, many of the worst mistakes made, especially by Novice investors are when a stock starts going against them and they put in maybe too much in the first place, and then they feel like they need to add more as it goes down and that way, friends can lie, madness, it usually doesn't all turn around for you. In fact, I think we do much better if we do what Matt did with BOFI holdings at the time, now Axos Financial, and add as a company. A great company is going up over time.

Matt Argersinger: I agree. I just remember that I went out there, I think in 2013, to San Diego.

David Gardner: Greg Garrad brands.

Matt Argersinger: That's right.

David Gardner: He still is today.

Matt Argersinger: He is, and we interviewed him. I believe it was 2013, and that was a great day. We learned a lot more about the company, and I think that was the impetus or happened right around the time we were recommended.

Andy Cross: I think they had to have one branch, and they had one branch in Chipotle.

Matt Argersinger: One physical branch at the building where we were, we saw it.

David Gardner: I think it's Las Vegas, isn't it? That's where it is now.

Matt Argersinger: They might have moved. I'm pretty sure the time it was San Diego. San Los Angeles, but I think San Diego, and he joked that no one comes into that branch, but they have it there. Occasionally, once in a blue moon, a customer would walk in to do some business.

Andy Cross: Well, he did not found the company, Bank of Internet, but he did become its CEO in 2007, and he still is in 2025, it's been a market beater and Matt, it's brought you a little closer to Annie, this is heating up, guys Annie four, Matt three.

Matt Argersinger: I've got a life.

Andy Cross: A little closer, right there.

David Gardner: Let's move on to stock Number 8. Andy, when you think of stocks that either you personally or we, I would say corporately, just did not figure out. Think of a stock that we loved when it was too high, and we recommended it up there, and we kept recommending it up there, and then it crashed, and then we even start issuing some sell orders recently as it starts perhaps to recover a little. When you think of a stock that we at the Motley Fool just have gotten wrong, a well-known consumer brand, dozens of buy recommendations, mine among them, pretty much all underwater. Any stock comes to mind.

Andy Cross: Well, the one that I've been looking at that has underperformed recently is Sam Adams, Boston Beer, but David, I don't know of another one top ahead that would come to mind.

David Gardner: I saw 41 recommendations on this stock at our company now, that includes some sales, as well, but let me be very clear. We talk about our losers at the Motley Fool, that is something that Tom and I did from our earliest days, we don't try to sweep bad decisions under the carpet, the best way to learn is to acknowledge and I would say the Motley Fool should never have come across, it's been an unmitigated disaster Roku, Ticker symbol R-O-K-U. I'm actually turning back to you, Matt. This is your stock. What is your market cap range for Roku? Ticker symbol R-O-K-U.

Matt Argersinger: Boy, I should know this since we've recommended it so many times buy or sell, and you've said it's been an unmitigated disaster, which makes me think that the market cap has probably fallen quite a bit. I'm going to say 8-12 billion.

David Gardner: Eight billion to 12 billion, Matt Argersinger calling out Roku, do you have a Roku, Matt?

Matt Argersinger: I don't?

David Gardner: Andy?

Andy Cross: I just bought one.

David Gardner: Nice, I've got a couple.

Matt Argersinger: I heard they're great.

Andy Cross: I just bought a little streaming stick for $50 on Amazon.

David Gardner: I like it, but I will also say and I know I'm not the only big video game fan here at the table, Matt Argersinger but I've always found I could just access the channels off my playstation or off my X-box, just download the apps, I don't know that I need even though I have a couple of them. A Roku, that's been some of the value question that we've had about this company. What is their value prop? How sustainably competitively advantaged is it or not? Eight billion to 12 billion, which is what Matt just estimated clearly, some value has been created if Matt's right. Andy, by the way, is Matt, right? Eight billion to 12 billion players at home, Andy Cross, do you want to agree or disagree?

Andy Cross: When you look back at the games, when you replay them and you say, that was a key moment in the game, I feel like this is that time.

David Gardner: It's 4-3 if you were to win this, you'd be up 5-3, you possibly cruising a victory. If you don't, we're tied with two left.

Matt Argersinger: The pressure.

Andy Cross: It's building. Matt, I think you are right in the right zone, but I actually think you're you're not exactly right, so I'm going to disagree with the 8-12 billion dollars.

David Gardner: Players at home, what did you do? You said it. If you agreed, give yourself a point because 11.92 billion is Roku's market cap, just inside the high end of Matt's range, 12 billion, 11.92.

Matt Argersinger: I thought Andy was thinking it was lower. I thought it was actually could be lower than 8-12, but it's still in the high end, so it's still a decently mid cap company.

Andy Cross: I was thinking the teens, so I was thinking it was a little bit because they are the leaders in providing smart TVs.

Matt Argersinger: But I think at one point, it had to be it was over 20 billion.

David Gardner: This one has been up and down big time in fact, the first person to pick this stock was it was me and again, I regret that I got us interested in this company but the stock it was in March of 2019, it was at 61 today, it's at 78, so that's up. The problem is that many different Fool services piled into the stock at 300 plus, so with it now at 91, a few years later, this has been a horrific pick. Those same services, by the way, are often now selling Roku below 100, so we just have never understood this doc. I hold myself out first there, Andy. That COVID bump created a whole bunch of whipsaw in the market.

Andy Cross: Well, it sure did, and they haven't quite gotten necessarily the Fool advertising model down, but David, like you said, there are some green shoots showing up with Roku, so I think the potential for better days ahead are.

David Gardner: It's a 12 billion ish dollar market cap company, this is a brand everybody knows that COVID bump sent it over 450 briefly, so for it to be down now just below 80, it's been a hard row to her for Roku. Let's move on, guys, because by my count, it's now Matt four, Andy four. I'm going to turn back to Andy for stock number nine. Andy, I asked ChatGPT to explain this company's core business to a 10-year-old. Here's what it came up with, and I'm wondering, after I share it, if you can guess the company, which is stock Number 9. You ready?

Andy Cross: I'm ready.

David Gardner: Imagine a big playground filled with all kinds of kids playing different games at the same time. Now imagine there's someone whose job is to watch carefully and make sure everyone's safe, happy, having fun. They notice that if someone falls, if the swings break, or if there's a problem on the slide, and they quickly tell a grown-up to help fix it. This company does the same thing but for businesses. It helps other businesses keep track of their computers, apps and websites, making sure everything runs smoothly again, this is all to a 10-year-old, if something breaks or slows down, they quickly let the right people know so they can fix it before anyone else even notices, that is ChatGPT to a 10-year-old. Andy, do you want to take a guess at that? Boy, it's not that easy to guess; let's be clear. I wouldn't get it.

Andy Cross: Obviously, some technology company or consultant, so I'll say Accenture.

David Gardner: A brave guess. Not quite, so let's dial it down to a 5-year-old. Here you go. This is now to a 5-year-old. Imagine your school has a special helper who watches all the classrooms, making sure everything works right, like the lights, the toys, and the computers. If something breaks, the helper quickly tells the teachers so they can fix it fast. This company does that same thing, but for other companies, helping them watch their computers and websites, always making sure nothing breaks. Oh, and this special helper has a funny name; it sounds a bit like your favorite pet.

Andy Cross: David, favorite pet.

David Gardner: The good news is this isn't even the quiz show. We're just having fun getting into what Stock Number 9 is.

Andy Cross: By the way, apparently, five-year-olds on ChatGPT are far smarter than I am, [laughs] which is not too surprising. I'm stumped, David. I'm stumped.

David Gardner: The company name is Datadog, the ticker symbol is D-D-O-G. Speaking of OG, Matt Argersinger. Andy, I'm turning to you now, the game is tied four to four. I know you know this company now. The clues I gave were really not that helpful. It really could have applied to a lot of industries so chin up over there, Andy Cross. In fact, I need to get you mentally prepared to win right now. Don't beat down that you couldn't get the five year old's explanation of Datadog.

Andy Cross: If we had timeouts in the Market Cap Game Show, [laughs] I would need a timeout here just to recover from that embarrassing performance around that ChatGPT example.

David Gardner: But unfortunately, we don't have a budget for timeouts on this show so we're going to have to proceed forward to Andy Cross. What is your stated market cap range for Datadog?

Andy Cross: David, I will say it's a large company, so $32-39 billion.

David Gardner: Thirty-two to $39 billion. Andy, is this a stock you own?

Andy Cross: This is a stock I own.

David Gardner: Nice. Matt, is this a stock you own?

Matt Argersinger: It is not a stock I own. It's not a company I've looked at.

David Gardner: This company does not pay a dividend.

Matt Argersinger: I know so it's completely off my radar now. [laughs]

David Gardner: Matt, I'm not saying it's all about dividends for you, but you are our dividend advisor, and we've got some great companies in that service, Matt, but I would say a real minority of stocks this week pay dividends. Datadog, not one of them as well.

Matt Argersinger: That's right.

David Gardner: Now when you've looked at, Andy said $32-39 billion. The guy owns the stock, have to factor that in, but it doesn't mean he knows the market cap at market close. By the way, we took all of our prices at about 3:15 PM today, Tuesday, March 4th. It was a volatile day on the markets, guys so you're excused for not quite knowing the market caps up to the minute because it was up and down over the course of Tuesday, March 4th. Players at home, Matt Argersinger, do you want to agree with Andy's 32-39 billion or do you want to disagree?

Matt Argersinger: I am going to disagree, David, just a there's a dog barking that tells me it's below, [laughs] maybe slightly below Andy's range.

David Gardner: You were right to disagree, and yet Andy made such a good call. Datadog's market cap is 39.63 billion. [laughs] Less than a billion over the top of his range, but you said you disagreed. Arguably, you may have said it for the wrong reasons and yet, Matt, part of the beauty of the Market Cap Game Show, you guys know you played this game a lot, is you can slink away with a plus one sometimes.

Matt Argersinger: I did. I slinked away with this one. Sorry, Andy. Great guess though.

Andy Cross: I remember recently it was north of the 30 billion range, but I just didn't know how much farther north it is. You look at these one week to the next and they just change.

Matt Argersinger: You should get extra credit just for the accuracy of that range.

David Gardner: It was a heck of a good call, and yet it was .63 billion too low. Players at home, if you said disagree, give yourself a plus one. By my counting, Matt has just scored four points in a row. It's now Argersinger five, cross four, as we move to Stock Number 10. Now, guys, if you tie, I have a tiebreaker. We're all set. Players at home, you might have even more than five, for all we know. If that's true, you're awesome, and you should definitely put that out on social media because these guys [laughs] are really good at this game as we just saw with Datadog. Let's move on to Stock Number 10. I turn to you, Matt, you're up five to four. Matt, when companies have fun ticker symbols, especially when they're trying to key into signaling a big trend, what do you make of that?

Matt Argersinger: I like it. I think sometimes companies get a little too cute, but I like when it's representative and it's fun, gives you a positive impression of the company.

David Gardner: Can you think of any companies off the top of your head that have selected a fun ticker symbol?

Matt Argersinger: No, but Andy mentioned Boston Beer before, and I've always loved that ticker symbol, SAM, S-A-M for Samuel Adams.

David Gardner: Yeah.

Matt Argersinger: I don't think that's what you're going for there, David, but that's one.

David Gardner: It's not. That was a great pick that you brought to Motley Fool, stock advisor, and thank you for it, Matt. It doesn't always go well when companies try to pull the ticker symbol that makes them at the forefront, the vanguard of the new technology. Thinking about 3D printing here, guys. This is not Stock Number 10, but D-D-D, 3D, 3D systems. It was a flash in the pan 10 bagger for us briefly, and I think we sold below cost. Cute ticker symbols can cut both ways. Matt, do you spend much time thinking about or researching the Internet of things?

Matt Argersinger: Not these days. Back in my Rule Breakers days, I think I spent some time there but not these days.

David Gardner: You're not losing a step, are you?

Matt Argersinger: I might be. [laughs]

David Gardner: Are you falling too much in love with dividends stock? You're not follow the internet of things?

Matt Argersinger: I know. I'm getting used to cashing those checks every quarter, and I love it.

David Gardner: I understand. It's a little bit less stressful [laughs] than following companies like Samsara, ticker symbol I-O-T. Company name has nothing to do with IOT. Of course, IOT speaking to the internet of things. This company is branding itself with that ticker symbol when it came public some years ago. This is Stock Number 10. Matt Argersinger, you are up five to four, I'm turning to you for your market cap range for Samsara. Ticker symbol, IOT.

Matt Argersinger: Wow. Again, not one I've taken a look at. I'm going to say my market cap guess is 12-14 billion.

David Gardner: Twelve billion to $14 billion. Andy, I see your brows knitted.

Andy Cross: The gamesmanship going on with my competitor over here. I've not looked at it, but I do a close range in the tings, like, I can feel it.

David Gardner: I understand. Admittedly, there is a lot of pressure right now on our defending world champion. I don't want to over hype this but if you make the call here, we go to a tiebreaker.

Andy Cross: Impeding in my elementary school wrestling finals was tough, that is nothing on this. I am going to disagree with Matt's range.

David Gardner: Andy disagreed. Players at home, what do you think? Agree with Matt or disagree? If you disagreed with Matt, give yourself a plus one because Samsara is substantially bigger than 12-14 billion, it's $25.28 billion, 25 and 1/4 billion dollar market cap for this company that Motley Fool Trends first got at $16 a share in spring of 2023. I'm happy to say our Rule Breakers team added it $10 higher that same summer, just a few months later, but given the stock is now over 40, it has been an excellent couple of years for Foolish investors in IOT. Andy, do you spend some time looking at Samsara?

Andy Cross: No, I don't. I remember it had done well, then it struggled a little bit, and then it rebounded, but I did not realize it had rebounded that high.

Matt Argersinger: I'll just say, Andy, and he knows me well because I put on an air of confidence with my market cap range there. I had no idea.

David Gardner: To me that was pretty tight, 12-14. [laughs] If I'm a player at home, I'm thinking, probably it's outside that range, 12-14 felt tight.

Andy Cross: Yeah, and it burned me with the Datadog call because I knew it was somewhere in there but I was [inaudible]

David Gardner: I know you're still smarting. By the way, do you know what Datadog's logo, what their mascot is named?

Andy Cross: I do not know the name.

David Gardner: It's a cute little dog.

Andy Cross: Well, I know it's a little dog.

David Gardner: It's named Bits.

Andy Cross: That's cute.

David Gardner: There we go.

Andy Cross: That's cute. It's right there with Duolingo's Duo.

David Gardner: It's true. There should be a for profit battle of the mascots. College football makes so much of this on ESPN. They're always playing with the mascots. We've got it out there in the stock market. A lot of companies have logos. I would like to see the GEICO take on Bits, personally.

Andy Cross: Yeah, I still don't understand the University of North Carolina's mascot.

David Gardner: Yeah, I know. We're supposed to be Tar Heels but then we have this Ram.

Andy Cross: Ram, I don't get it.

David Gardner: I got two words for you, Andy. Bill Belichick. [laughs] Let's keep moving because we have hit the rare tiebreaker. Now, longtime aficionados of this game will remember that Andy won the world championship in a tiebreaker with Bill Mann. It was unforgettable. I still remember it. Andy, here you find yourself again five to five as we hit an 11th and final stock.

Andy Cross: I don't have the nerves for this anymore, David, I have no more fingernails. [laughs]

David Gardner: For our 11th tiebreaker stock, to me, it's time for a throw down. This is the only way this Game 1, Round 1 of March Market Cap Madness should end. Matt and Andy, get your pencils out. We're not going to beat around the bush with this one. This is a company whose ticker symbol is recognizable for the product, the service that they offer. This is a stock that has only ever been once recommended across Motley Fool services history. Crazily, I randomize this, it was my pick, February of 2018, Fair Isaac Corp, the ticker symbol, F-I-C-O. If you've ever heard about FICO Scores, you now know that this is one of those cute ticker symbol companies, although FICO really just comes from Fair Isaac, the company behind FICO scores, the credit scores that many are familiar with measuring consumer credit risk. Fair Isaac Corporation, by the way, was founded in 1956. Its headquarters is in Bozeman, Montana, and it's only ever been picked once for Motley Fool services. It was stock advisor in 2018, and I see Matt [MUSIC] and Andy furiously thinking, what is their tightest, best market cap range for Fair Isaac and whoever makes the better call will advance two weeks from today to our world championships. Matt, you made a raging comeback. You were down four to one, and you scored four points in a row and took the lead five to four, I'm going to turn to you first. What is your stated market cap range for Fair Isaac?

Matt Argersinger: Now that I look at the number, I think it's low.

David Gardner: You can change it.

Matt Argersinger: No, I'm going to stick with it. That's usually the right thing to do.

David Gardner: Go with your gut.

Matt Argersinger: Stick with your first answer. My range for FICO, 15-19 billion.

David Gardner: Fifteen billion to 19 billion. Andy Cross, do you ever go out for your credit score? Do you subscribe to these things, or?

Andy Cross: I do not, except when I bought my house or renovated the house, but so not really use, but I have just been so impressed with how well that business and that stock has performed.

David Gardner: This is a company where this is not getting your credit rating like you get personally subscribe to one or more services, this is what lenders use. They're purchasing just billions of FICO Scores over the course of decades. This is a company, I will say this has been a winning stock. We'll talk about that in a sec, but let's talk more about winning the game itself. Andy, Matt said 15-19 billion, what is your stated market cap range for Fair Isaac?

Andy Cross: I am going larger, Matt, and I'm going 42-50 billion.

Matt Argersinger: Oh wow, OK. He said that with extreme confidence.

David Gardner: Players at home, you're allowed to listen in to Matt's coaching. Matt thinks Andy might have a better beat on this one. I'm going to give you three seconds to call out either Matt or Andy. Players at home, 3, 2, 1. You said it, and if you said, Andy, give yourself a plus one. I declare this game over six to five. Fair Isaac Corp market cap inside Andy's range, really well done, 46.70 billion dollars.

Matt Argersinger: Nice, Andy.

David Gardner: Andy, have you ever looked at Fair Isaac?

Andy Cross: Well, it's a little bit unfair, David, because literally, just today on the Morning Show, we had mentioned Fair Isaac, and I just said, "Hey, how's that stock done?" I happened to see it completely coincidental so I did have a pretty good confident guess there, Matt.

David Gardner: This game rewards many things, but one of the things it rewards is just growing your circle of competence, extending that perimeter, trying to learn as much as you can about the world. I don't think I would have made as good a guess as you did, Andy, but 42-50, it was basically almost right in the middle of $46.70 billion. By the way, if I may brag at the end of the podcast, picked the stock at $166.48 back in February 2018, today, it's over 1,850. It's been an 11 bagger for Motley Fool members.

Matt Argersinger: Wow.

David Gardner: It really hasn't gotten a lot of interest across our services. I'm pretty sure when I picked this in February of 2018, it wasn't the most exciting new pick that I made that year. I don't think I would have understood how much this company would grow over the course of time, but this has been a compounding machine, and it's a company that we all recognize once you hear that ticker symbol.

Andy Cross: Yeah, and such a great reminder to buy and to strength, David, as you were talking about earlier on the show. Matt, you were saying the same thing. It's just because it has been just a great business to buy and own.

David Gardner: Well, I think that truly lived up to our March Market Cap Madness brand. You both acquitted yourselves so well. How about a last line from you each here? Matt Argersinger.

Matt Argersinger: David, so great to be back on the show. I've been doing this for eight years now, we said?

David Gardner: Yeah.

Matt Argersinger: To go down in a defeat to Andy Cross, it's an honor. It always will be.

David Gardner: You made an incredible comeback and that was very inspiring. Thank you, Matt Argersinger. We might see you next year. Andy, a last line from you. We'll be seeing you in two weeks.

Andy Cross: Well, I was very happy to get the victory, but it was a truly epic showdown and just such a great battle and such a great competitor, Matt, I've known you for so long. It's just great to take it all the way down to the overtime last second shot to take the victory.

David Gardner: Well, there you have it. From Endava, where we started to Fair Isaac Corp, where we finished, thank you, both. The final accounting is then this; Andy Cross, six, Matt Argersinger, five, but Andy and Matt and I know that we're not playing this game for each other, we're playing for you. How did you score dear Fool? Dear listener at home we hope you outscored all of us. The purpose of the Market Cap Game Show is to make more popular. I'm never going to say is popular as Jeopardy!, but to make more popular market caps, the real value of stocks on the market that most people don't understand, except that you do understand because you just listened to us for an hour, and I hope you scored at least a few points this week and maybe beat one or both of our competitors. Andy and Matt, thank you both for helping make the world smarter, happier, and richer. Andy Cross, we will see you in two weeks for the world championship. Next week coming up, Bill Barker and Emily Flippen to see who meets Andy in two weeks. In the meantime, stay mad out there. Fool on.

