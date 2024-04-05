2025 Investor Focus Areas in the Sustainable Bond Market

Authored by Maria Simon, Director, Product Development of ESG Data Products

As we look ahead to 2025, the sustainable bond market is poised for continued evolution, driven by the pressing need for transparency and impact measurement.

Asset managers and asset owners are increasingly leveraging sustainable bonds to fulfill their ESG goals, and the dialogue facilitated by platforms like Nasdaq is instrumental in this journey.

Over the past decade, Nasdaq has collaborated and helped establish best practices with issuers, investors, and associations such as the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) to enhance the sustainable bond ecosystem.

Here we outline key themes emerging from our interactions with market participants and clients.

Impact Reporting

The maturation of the sustainable bond market has paved the way for refined impact reporting practices. Investors are increasingly focused on aggregating impact data across their bond investments, leading to a set of best practices that enhance clarity and consistency.

1. Data Harmonization and Quality

A critical need has emerged for standardized data reporting to foster consistency across diverse issuers and projects.

Investors are emphasizing granularity in the data they receive—differentiating between annualized versus lifetime figures—to ensure accuracy. Aligning reporting with frameworks like SDGs and conducting external audits further enhance the credibility and usability of impact reports.

2. Engagement with Issuers

Unlike traditional fixed-income investors, engagement is a cornerstone of the sustainable bond market.

Active dialogue with issuers is vital for improving the quality and granularity of impact reports. This engagement not only addresses discrepancies but also helps ensure that the provided data is both accurate and meaningful.

3. Simplifying Reports for Investors

While comprehensive reports are invaluable, there is a pressing need for more digestible summaries tailored for investors lacking the resources to navigate complex metrics. Striking a balance between detailed and simplified reporting can enhance accessibility and understanding.

EU Green Bond Standard

A significant area of focus for investors is the financial viability of the EU Green Bond Standard (EU GBS). Portfolio managers often question the rationale behind paying a premium for green bonds, given the similar default risk they carry compared to conventional bonds. The EU GBS introduces a pre-issuance review and mandates additional disclosures, enhancing transparency but also adding complexity.

1. Early Adoption and Market Dynamics

Despite the potential advantages, the uptake of the EU GBS has been sluggish. Currently, only two issuers—A2A and Ile-de-France—have ventured into this space. Caution prevails among issuers and investors alike, with both groups waiting for a more substantial volume of green bonds to facilitate diversified portfolios.

2. Regulatory Catalysts and Future Prospects

Regulatory frameworks like the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) could catalyze the adoption of green bonds. By promoting a product-centric categorization linked to the EU taxonomy, these changes may drive alignment and transparency, encouraging wider adoption of the EU GBS. However, the complexity of incorporating necessary legal language and risk factors remains a hurdle.

3. The Role of Large Issuers

Large issuers with robust finance departments are better equipped to navigate the complexities of the EU GBS, ensuring compliance with pre- and post-issuance reporting requirements. In contrast, smaller issuers may find it challenging to meet these demands, potentially hindering the overall growth of the green bond market.

Expanding the Notion of Sustainable Bonds

In light of global conflicts, there is a notable shift among investors, particularly in Europe, toward broadening the definition of sustainable bonds to encompass defense bonds. This shift reflects a changing sentiment towards defense companies, where investments in dual-use products—capable of serving both military and civilian purposes—are becoming increasingly acceptable within broader ESG frameworks.

Conclusion

The sustainable bond market is on a transformative path as we approach 2025, marked by significant focus areas that reflect the evolving needs and perspectives of asset managers and owners. The importance of impact reporting, data harmonization, and issuer engagement cannot be overstated. Furthermore, the introduction of the EU Green Bond Standard presents both opportunities and challenges, with regulatory changes poised to drive future growth. As the definition of sustainable bonds expands to include defence bonds, the market is adapting to reflect the broader complexities of investor sentiment and ESG considerations. The journey ahead promises to be dynamic, and active participation will be key for all stakeholders in this evolving landscape.