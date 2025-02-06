2025 Automotive Industry Forecast: Thomas Survey Reveals Trends in Reshoring, AI Adoption, and Electric Vehicle Innovations

The survey reveals automotive executives' shift towards North American suppliers and increased investment in AI and alternative technologies.

The "2025 Automotive Industry Forecast" reveals that nearly 85% of automotive executives plan to increase reliance on North American suppliers to strengthen their supply chains, with 41% anticipating the reshoring of some operations. The survey, conducted by Thomas, shows investments are fairly even among hybrid, electric, and traditional engine technologies, while significant focus is placed on innovations like electric vehicle battery production and alternative fuel sources. Additionally, about 30% of suppliers plan to adopt AI to enhance product development and supply chain efficiencies. Industry leaders are also investing in advanced manufacturing techniques, such as 3D printing and robotics, to drive further innovation across vehicle technologies.

Nearly 85% of automotive executives plan to rely more heavily on North American suppliers, indicating a strong trend toward strengthening local supply chains.

41% of automotive executives expect to reshore some of their supply chain operations, showcasing a commitment to local production and reducing dependency on foreign supply.

The survey highlights significant investments in innovative technologies such as AI, 3D printing, and robotics, signaling an ongoing transformation in the industry toward advanced manufacturing practices.

Xometry's Thomas brand is positioned as a leader in product sourcing and supplier selection, further establishing its role in helping companies achieve onshoring objectives and grow their businesses.

High reliance on North American suppliers and reshoring operations may indicate existing weaknesses in the company's global supply chain strategy.

Dependent on emerging technologies like AI, 3D printing, and robotics for innovation, which may pose risks if the investments do not yield expected results or lead to disruptions in existing processes.

Digital transformation initiatives could face challenges in integration and adoption, potentially affecting operational efficiency and competitiveness.

What is the main focus of the 2025 Automotive Industry Forecast?

The forecast focuses on automotive executives' plans to strengthen supply chains, invest in innovation, and adopt new technologies.

What percentage of automotive executives plan to reshore operations?

According to the survey, 41% of automotive executives plan to reshore at least a portion of their supply chain operations.

Which technologies are automotive executives investing in for 2025?

Executives are investing in hybrid, electric, and traditional combustible engine technologies, alongside AI, 3D printing, and robotics.

How will AI impact product development in the automotive industry?

Nearly a third of suppliers believe AI will accelerate product development and enhance supply chain efficiencies.

What does the Thomasnet platform offer to manufacturers?

The Thomasnet platform connects buyers and procurement professionals with over 500,000 North American manufacturers across 80,000 industrial categories.

The "2025 Automotive Industry Forecast" From Thomas Also Finds That 41% Expect To Reshore At Least A Portion Of Their Supply Chain Operations



The “2025 Automotive Industry Forecast” From Thomas Also Finds That 41% Expect To Reshore At Least A Portion Of Their Supply Chain Operations



Developments In Electric Battery Production And Alternative Fuel Sources Top The List Of Innovations Auto Executives Are Seeking This Year



Developments In Electric Battery Production And Alternative Fuel Sources Top The List Of Innovations Auto Executives Are Seeking This Year



Nearly A Third Of Suppliers Expect To Adopt AI To Accelerate Product Development And Achieve Greater Supply Chain Efficiencies



Nearly A Third Of Suppliers Expect To Adopt AI To Accelerate Product Development And Achieve Greater Supply Chain Efficiencies



The Thomasnet Industrial Sourcing Platform Connects Buyers, Procurement Professionals To 500,000 Manufacturers Across 80,000 Industrial Categories Throughout North America







NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 85% of automotive executives plan to rely more heavily on their North American suppliers in 2025 in a move to further strengthen their supply chains, according to the second-annual “Driving Progress: The 2025 Automotive Manufacturing Survey.”





The survey of U.S. automotive executives by Thomas, a leader in product sourcing, supplier selection, and marketing solutions for industry, also finds that 41% plan to reshore some operations.





The survey finds that executives are investing almost equally in hybrid (37%), electric (28%) and traditional combustible engine (30%) technologies, and are embracing enhanced manufacturing techniques such as 3D printing and robotics to drive innovation across the board. The survey also finds that developments in EV battery production (41%) and alternative fuel sources (37%) top the list of innovations auto executives are seeking to drive widespread industry innovation. AI also looms large, with nearly a third (30%) saying the emerging technology will help them accelerate product development and achieve greater efficiencies across their supply chains.





“Auto industry executives throughout the U.S. are relying on suppliers closer to home while also reshoring some of their operations to accelerate their go-to-market strategies,” said Peter Goguen, Chief Operating Officer of Thomas and its parent company, Xometry. “They’re investing in AI, 3D printing and robotics to help them further evolve the full spectrum of vehicle technologies – from electric and hybrid to traditional combustion-engine and autonomous vehicles.”





