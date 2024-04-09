2024's UGC and AI Dealmaking: What It Means for the Future of AI Investing

By Kevin He, Founder & CEO, DeepMotion AI

The symbiotic relationship between User-Generated Content (UGC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has powered an accelerating cycle of innovation. It was only a matter of time before M&A activity in the space ramped up. That time arrived in the first quarter as companies looked to seize on generational opportunities to widen their competitive moats. We are now seeing the anticipated pickup in dealmaking, underscored by the increased value placed on UGC’s role in generative AI tools and products. The AI market boom is still dominated by mega-cap stocks, but the rally is broadening. The environment has made some interesting bedfellows among recent high-profile business deals. The impact of these key deals suggests 2024 may be a vintage, if fairly chaotic, year for AI investors. A few of the notable Q1 deals highlight the synergy of UGC and AI.

Disney and Epic Games: Forging an Expansive Entertainment Universe Connected to Fortnite

In February, Disney announced that it had agreed to acquire a $1.5 billion stake in video game company Epic Games. Epic Games publishes the commercially successful game Fortnite. The company also developed and operates the advanced gaming engine Unreal Engines, which powers its own games, games by Disney and other third parties, and even Disney Park attractions. Along with a sizeable ownership stake in Epic Games, Disney will collaborate with the game maker on new games and an expansive gaming universe.

Through this acquisition, Disney can tap into a Fortnite customer base that is highly engaged in UGC. Players of the immersive game are creators as much as they are players, with 70% of users leveraging user-made content in their Fortnite experience. While Disney’s existing partnership with Epic included licensing Disney characters for use in Fortnite, the new, larger partnership will enable Disney to further capitalize on its vast intellectual property while obtaining technical and commercial insights from the UGC assets in Fortnite and other Epic properties. The video game market has expanded to about 3 billion video gamers worldwide, so the opportunity for Disney to leverage the UGC of its intellectual property is enormous.

A $1.5 billion outlay may be expected to put downward pressure on a stock, but shares of Disney surged 7% immediately after the announcement and continued to climb over the first quarter. Disney also provided higher earnings guidance at the time of the announcement, so the rise in the stock cannot be attributed to a single factor. Investor sentiment, however, has clearly been positive about the partnership.

Reddit's Strategic Alliance with Google for AI Training

Google, an early benefactor of the AI boom and one of the Magnificent 7 stocks, announced an expanded partnership with social network Reddit, reportedly valued at $60 million. The new alliance will make Reddit’s Data API available to Google, and in turn, enable Reddit to integrate Google’s Vertex AI platform.

The partnership encapsulates how companies are leveraging UGC to train AI models, then integrating the models back into the UGC environment. Reddit’s platform has been lauded as a social network that produces more organic, human conversation, rather than leveraging algorithms to power user feeds. As such, it is a verdant environment to train AI models on. Recognizing this opportunity, Google will have access to Reddit’s real-time data to train its models. The models then should be able to more accurately predict the Reddit discussions that would be of most interest to someone searching a topic.

As Google’s search capabilities increasingly leverage more organic human interactions online, current SEO techniques will likely become obsolete, and the calculus for online marketers will need to shift. The shift towards utilizing UGC in search results also adds to the ongoing concerns about copyright issues and privacy policies. Reddit’s platform has been contentious in this area previously, as the users generating its content – and the moderators who voluntarily control it – have attempted to hold the platform to more favorable privacy standards than other social media sites. With Reddit’s recent IPO, the newly public company will see increased scrutiny on how it responds to privacy issues going forward. Meanwhile, Google’s foray into leveraging social media UGC for AI training may be met with equivalent moves by other mega-cap companies seeking to maintain their AI momentum.

Alibaba's Leadership in a Record Deal with Moonshot AI: A $2.5 Billion Venture

Developed markets have seen plenty of heavyweight capital allocators funding AI and creating clear AI leadership. However, geopolitical risks and a sluggish Chinese recovery produced a relative dearth of major AI deals in 2023, leaving the second-largest economy in the world seemingly lacking in AI leadership.

That perception may have changed with the recent round of record-breaking funding in Moonshot AI led by Alibaba. The Chinese startup raised over $1 billion in a Series B round, making it the largest single funding round for a Chinese large language model (LLM) developer and valuing Moonshot AI at $2.5 billion. Moonshot AI's focus on longer input and output distinguishes it from existing LLMs and positions it to target text-based use cases such as legal documents and financial analysis.

The deal is notable for its size as well as its lead investor, Alibaba, which has made several recent headline investments in AI startups. Alibaba, one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world, is quickly solidifying its global leadership in AI. The Moonshot AI investment underscores a renewed commitment among Chinese companies to the development of LLMs and AI technologies. It also reflects the trend of big tech companies investing in promising startups, particularly those focused on advancing LLM technologies, to gain a foothold in the AI landscape rather than develop those capabilities internally.

Looking ahead: AI investment themes to watch in 2024

The technology breakthroughs within large language models and generative AI are still rapidly unfolding. As the momentum continues, the need for content to train models, as well as the opportunities to capitalize on existing user bases, will likely increase. Over the last economic cycle, higher borrowing costs made leveraged buyouts impractical for mid-cap and even some large-cap companies. The result of these economic drivers has played out with mega-cap companies snapping up desirable AI assets.

Interest rates and borrowing costs have presumably reached their peak, while the economy has proven more resilient than expected. It appears that the market rally has begun to broaden, and the market’s focus has begun to shift from macroeconomic trends toward corporate earnings. Meanwhile, global AI competition is heating up along with geopolitical tensions. As interest rates fall and competition rises, companies may be more willing to stretch their balance sheets for potential mergers and acquisitions.

In this environment, AI investors will need to stay informed on a myriad of developing issues, including earnings, balance sheet strength, regulatory shifts, and AI uptake. While investors should be prepared to adapt as the landscape evolves, partnerships that capture the beneficial relationship of USG and AI has emerged as an investment theme that may outperform in what will be a noisy year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.